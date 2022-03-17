Suspects flee police after shooting of 18-year-old in Anderson

ANDERSON — A young man was shot Thursday afternoon, and those believed to be responsible are in custody after they attempted to flee the scene, officials say.

Anderson police say they found the 18-year-old victim while responding about 2:48 p.m. to the 2500 block of Fletcher Place for a report of a shooting.

Shortly afterward, officers found a vehicle connected with the shooting. They attempted to stop its occupants but the driver fled, leading to a pursuit, police said.

Several police agencies were involved in the chase, which eventually ended with the suspects' apprehension near Alexandria. The suspects were then taken into custody. Their ages were not disclosed.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and was listed as stable, police said.

An investigation is ongoing. Additional details were not immediately available.