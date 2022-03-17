ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, OH

Lake County sheriff responds to Ohio’s new concealed carry law

By Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k2nzn_0eiMyiZ300

*** Related video: What Ohio’s new concealed carry law could mean for traffic stops ***

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office released a statement in response to changes that are coming to Ohio’s concealed carry law.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 215 into law Monday, eliminating the concealed carry permit requirement for Ohioans 21 and over who can legally own and carry a firearm.

Starting June 13, Ohioans who can legally carry or possess a handgun can conceal it without a license, training requirement or a background check.

The changes also mean there will no longer be a requirement for drivers with a concealed weapon to announce it to an officer during a traffic stop.

Gov. DeWine talks Ukrainian refugees during Parma summit

Under the new law, though, if an officer asks if you are carrying a handgun, you still have to answer truthfully. Those who do not tell law enforcement about their firearm could face up to 90 days in jail and a $750 fine.

In a statement, Sheriff Frank Leonbruno encouraged residents to still consider attending firearms courses, as well as other recommendations.

“As a supporter of the second amendment, I understand the importance of your rights to lawfully possess and carry firearms for personal protection or sporting purposes, if you choose,” Leonbruno said. “As your Sheriff, and a firearms owner, I am also an advocate of responsible and safe firearms handling. I continue to encourage all firearms owners, new or seasoned to consider attending firearms courses for safety and proficiency. I would also ask that if you are carrying a weapon on you, and find yourself in an interaction with law enforcement, that you voluntarily inform the officer as soon as possible for everyone’s safety.”

The sheriff’s office will continue offering concealed carry licenses for those who want one. They say the licenses are still important for anyone traveling to a state with different concealed carry laws.

“As well, there are many other benefits to having a CHL/CCW license such as a speedier process for background check when purchasing new firearms due to the checks already performed by a Sheriff’s Office when getting a CHL/CCW permit,” Leonbruno said in the statement.

The sheriff’s office said they’re reviewing the new law and training deputies on the changes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 38

Jim the Gatekeeper
1d ago

I plan on keeping my CHL, gotta think about the states that honor it if you travel. As far an notifying law enforcement on a traffic stop I'll hand the officer my DL and CHL together and tell them immediately what I have and where it is on me. I'm going to go a step further and ask them if they want to take control of it until their ready to send me on my way. As former law enforcement myself I understand the value of their safety and my open cooperation.

Reply
7
JoeATslabaugh.comMBA
2d ago

it's a fair statement. yes, people should get trained even if the law doesn't require it.

Reply(1)
19
David S
1d ago

they’re reviewing the new law and training deputies on the changes. Hope he's telling them not to get trigger happy.

Reply
5
Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio redistricting panel charts course to 4th map proposal

**Related Video Above: Some election officials say normal primary is impossible after redistricting maps turned down again.** COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Redistricting Commission has decided to look for two independent mapmakers and a mediator to help come up with new district maps following the Ohio Supreme Court’s rejection of a third set of […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Parma, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Lake County, OH
Government
County
Lake County, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concealed Carry#Second Amendment#Firearms#Law Enforcement#Senate#Ohioans#Ukrainian#Sheriff Frank Leonbruno
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio’s redistricting maps struck down a third time

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Supreme Court has struck down the state’s proposed Ohio Statehouse redistricting maps for the third time, putting the May 3 primary election in jeopardy. In a ruling issued Wednesday, the state’s Redistricting Commission was ordered back to come up with a fourth plan for the state’s Senate and House […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Parma City School District announces plan to consolidate 15 schools into 7 new buildings

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – The Parma City School District revealed a new district consolidation plan to the school board Thursday night. “We narrowed it down to two options. Four elementary schools with two secondary campuses or four elementary schools, two middle schools that stand alone and one high school,” said Superintendent Charles Smialek. Smialek said the […]
PARMA, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

36K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy