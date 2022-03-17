ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Jordyn Woods Gets Physical in Black Crop Top & Leggings With Sleek White Sneakers

By Jacorey Moon
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago

Jordyn Woods even makes exercising a sleek activity for “Wellness Wednesday.”

The influencer shared a video on Instagram yesterday that showed her working out while promoting a new partnership she has with the brand Huel by making a meal. The brand offers “complete food” that provides a way for you to help with weight management. It offers protein bars, powders, high-protein meals, ready-to-drink items and other healthy products.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods)

In the caption of the video, Woods wrote, “ Wellness Wednesday I’ve been on a mission and I’m loving every second of it! Summer is around the corner so I’m making sure my mind and my body is ready for whatever may be coming my way! @huel has been helping me stay on track with the Hot & Savory meals when I don’t know what to eat! All the nutrition I need for one day packed into one bowl! 27 vitamins and minerals.”

Outfit-wise, Woods went with an all-black outfit consisting of a stretch long-sleeve top. And on the lower half, she went a pair of matching black stretch pants that also helped to maximize efficiency while she worked up a sweat.

On the footwear front, she went with a pair of all-white athletic sneakers that added a nice contrast to her sporty look. The shoes also had specks of black and yellow throughout that gave little eye-catching accents.

When it comes to Woods’ sartorial aesthetic, she tends to wear trendy and edgy garments. For example, she recently wore a yellow varsity jacket paired with leggings and Givenchy pant boots that unified her chic attire.

Woods has also made a name for herself in the fashion industry, starring in campaigns for Good American and Yeezy. She has also walked in shows for labels like Christian Siriano and Chromat.

Click through the gallery to see Woods’ style through the years.

Put on a pair of white sneakers for a clean finish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13tqav_0eiMygnb00

To Buy: Reebok Ultra Walk 7 sneakers, $50 (was $70).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fKirR_0eiMygnb00
CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Possession White Sneakers, $100 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46BNgT_0eiMygnb00
CREDIT: DSW
To Buy: Reebok Club MEMT Sneakers, $60 .

