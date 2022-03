BROOKLYN, Ohio — Police in Cuyahoga County have safely located an 81-year-old man who had been missing since late Tuesday morning. Just before noon, David Perkins stepped out of his home and had not been heard from since. His residence is on Morton Avenue in Brooklyn, and he was last seen leaving around 11:30 am. It is also reported that he suffers from dementia, so law enforcement was concerned for his safety.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO