ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

What Dak Prescott told WR Michael Gallup after Cowboys extension

By Jori Epstein, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott found Michael Gallup in the team’s training room after the news broke.

The quarterback gave his receiver, who’s rehabilitating after surgery on a torn ACL, a hug.

Then?

“The first words he told me were, ‘Get that thing (knee) right so we can get to work,” Gallup said Thursday by phone. “I ain’t going to lie to you: Dak knew I was going to be here for the long haul since I got here. That man’s had faith in me since Day 1.

“He wanted me to be here and I’m so glad he did.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QQRST_0eiMx9zC00
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the third quarter with quarterback Dak Prescott (4) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Tim Heitman, USA TODAY Sports

Monday, the Cowboys signed Gallup to a five-year extension worth $62.5 million with $27 million guaranteed including a $10 million signing bonus, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed to USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly disclose the terms.

The deal represented a financial windfall for Gallup even before he proved his surgically repaired knee could hold up. The deal also allowed Gallup to stay with the club that selected him in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft. Gallup desired that continuity. He wondered, when he tore his ACL on Jan. 2, whether long-term security at home was still plausible.

“I wanted to be here regardless,” Gallup said. “Can’t even put into words what it means to me, everything I’ve gone through to get to this point. All I can really say is I’m just blessed. I had a big smile on my face. And that’s normal ‘MG,’ but it was bigger.

“They put all of their faith in me, so I need to put all of my work into this team.”

Gallup has flashed the ability to pose a vertical threat with the strength and balance to muscle contested catches including along the sideline. He hasn’t yet developed into the No. 1 receiver threat the Cowboys dreamt of after drafting Gallup the same offseason they released three-time Pro Bowler Dez Bryant. He and Prescott can improve on their connection – they’ve never exceeded 56.5% success rate on targets in a season. But Gallup has caught 348 passes in his career for 2,902 yards and 15 touchdowns. His best season came in 2019, the last campaign he and Prescott were each mostly healthy. That year, Gallup collected 1,107 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games.

The Cowboys offense will still heavily feature 2020 first-round draft selection CeeDee Lamb (1,102 yards, six touchdowns in 2021), but coaches expect a more prominent role for Gallup upon his recovery. The Cowboys also placed a $10.9 million franchise tag on tight end Dalton Schultz, who caught 75% of targets last season while amassing a career-best 808 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Cowboys lost two key receiving threats this week, when they traded Amari Cooper (and his $22 million cap hit the team wasn’t willing to finance) to the Cleveland Browns and allowed Cedrick Wilson to hit the market and subsequently join the Miami Dolphins.

Gallup will aim to level up.

“Obviously when I get back out there, you got to take it up a notch,” he said. “Got to be a leader vocally, got to be a leader physically out their on the field. Just let them know they can count on me.

“And psh, you’ve already seen what CeeDee can do. He’s going to bring the same energy and that’s what we’re going to do moving forward.”

Could Gallup see more time in the slot in 2022? Head coach Mike McCarthy said at the NFL scouting combine that growth in the slot is a “big thing for Michael” as coordinator Kellen Moore schemes. Gallup said Thursday he is “definitely not opposed to it.”

“It’s very important because last year that was Coop and CeeDee’s role but somebody’s got to fill that void now,” Gallup said. “So I got to jump in there, whenever my number’s called just be able to move around and be versatile.

“I’m going to have a good time wherever they put me on the field, as long as I’m out there.”

Before that, months of further recovery await, with Gallup’s availability for the season opener far from assured in Cowboys halls. For roughly a month before his Feb. 3 surgery, Gallup underwent a “pre”habilitation regimen to strength his quad, hamstring and calf muscles in anticipation of lost weight and strength after surgery. He’s continued those drills the last six weeks, exercising on the bike, in the pool and with one-legged drills in addition to upper-body work. Gallup said he defers to the training staff on when it’s safe to progress – he acknowledges progress feels “a little bit slow right now” – but he hopes he’ll soon be able to walk on the field and then try jogging.

It’s too soon to know whether the seven-month window between surgery and season opener will be sufficient for Gallup to be full go. His five-year deal gives the club reason to be cautious.

“I mean, it’s definitely a goal. You don’t want to miss no games,” Gallup said. “But I mean, you still just can’t put a timetable on it. … You want to get healthy and you want to do it the right way.

“But you’ve got to make sure you’re right before you go out there.”

Upon return, Gallup will suit up on a team without four-time Pro Bowler Cooper for the first time since midway through Gallup’s rookie season. It was then that the Cowboys dealt a first-round pick to acquire Cooper and help spread targets as Gallup developed. Gallup said Thursday that Cooper was the first to text Gallup when the extension in Dallas was reached.

“He let me know I’m ‘that dude,’” Gallup said. “He taught me so many things coming down here to the Cowboys and being a role model for all of us young boys. I obviously wish him the best: great player, great friend.

“Big props to him. I hope he keeps prospering. Lifelong friend for me.”

In Dallas, the Cowboys will hope Lamb, Gallup and a third receiver likely to come via the draft or free agency prosper as Prescott enters his seventh professional season. Gallup’s mother, Jenny, wished him the same.

“Just a big blessing,” Gallup said Jenny told him. “A big blessing, so make sure you do right with it.”

Follow USA TODAY Sports’ Jori Epstein on Twitter @JoriEpstein .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What Dak Prescott told WR Michael Gallup after Cowboys extension

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Only 1 team interested in Jimmy Garoppolo trade?

The San Francisco 49ers have been open about the fact that they are looking to trade Jimmy Garoppolo, but the market appears to be developing slowly. That may be because it only consists of one team at the moment. Matt Barrows of The Athletic wrote a piece this week examining...
NFL
FOX Sports

Cowboys should sign Bobby Wagner, Jadeveon Clowney

Although they lost Von Miller to the Buffalo Bills in free agency and left tackle Andrew Whitworth retired, the Los Angeles Rams brought back a core of their frontline players and added receiver Allen Robinson, intending to defend their Super Bowl title. Then Tom Brady surprisingly unretired and returned to...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Dez Bryant
FanSided

Chicago Bears snag former Green Bay Packers free agent wide receiver

As NFL free agency rolls on, the Chicago Bears have continued to stay patient and allow the signings come to them. Other teams have spent big money and made huge moves, but general manager Ryan Poles has stuck to his plan. Poles refuses to overpay for anybody in his first year with the Bears, thus the team had only signed three outside free agents until Friday afternoon.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Deshaun Watson chose Browns revealed

Deshaun Watson stunned the sports world on Friday when he chose to waive his no-trade clause for the Cleveland Browns, and it would appear there are 230 million reasons he made that decision. Once the Browns finalize their trade with the Houston Texans, Watson will sign the largest guaranteed contract...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Are Reportedly Closing On Pass Rusher Deal

The Dallas Cowboys were unable to agree to a deal with Randy Gregory this week, but at least it sounds like they’ll retain Dorance Armstrong Jr. for the 2022 season. ESPN’s Todd Archer announced that Dallas is “closing in” on a deal with Armstrong. Armstrong, a...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Dolphins#American Football#Wr#Acl#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Usa Today Sports
The Spun

2 Teams Are Reportedly In Play For Jameis Winston

Free-agent quarterback Jameis Winston has reportedly had conversations with both the Saints and Colts this offseason, per NFL insider Josina Anderson. The Saints reportedly made an offer earlier this offseason, but they’re also one of the final teams in the running to land Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Despite the...
NFL
Blogging The Boys

Report: Von Miller had Cowboys as top destination, Dak Prescott recruited, Dallas never made an offer

Von Miller chose to sign with the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday. Obviously they are not the Dallas Cowboys. While Von’s price point in Buffalo is one worth of some debate it is still frustrating to miss out on him nonetheless. It is particularly frustrating for Cowboys fans that are sitting and waiting for the team’s brain trust to do something, literally anything.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Robert Griffin III Reacts To The Baker Mayfield News

Earlier Thursday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns were eliminated from the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes. The team’s efforts to land Watson appears to have cost them a relationship with current starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Just a few hours ago, the former No. 1 overall pick requested a trade from Cleveland. “It’s...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

Seattle Seahawks Explain Why They Traded Russell Wilson to Denver Broncos

It's now official, Russell Wilson is a member of the Denver Broncos after spending 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. The trade was announced on Wednesday when the 2022 NFL league year began and the Broncos said it was a "mutual" decision between the two teams to get the deal done. However, the Seahawks sent a different message when they explained the reason for the trade.
NFL
Cleveland.com

Amari Cooper picks his new Browns number, and it’s not 19 or 89

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Amari Cooper wore 89 with the Raiders and 19 with the Cowboys, but his time with the Browns will at least start off with a third different number - 2. As the Browns noted on Twitter, Cooper jerseys are already available for purchase. Or, if you’re crafty, you can recycle that old Tim Couch jersey you might still have.
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

418K+
Followers
50K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy