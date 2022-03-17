ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WATCH: New Orleans pups get lucky on St.Patrick’s Day and get shipped to new homes in Idaho

By Michaela Romero
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —  On St. Patrick’s Day in the early morning, dozens of at-risk shelter dogs boarded a lifesaving “Flight to Freedom” in New Orleans, La. for a second chance in Boise, Idaho.

Good Flights, a program of Greater Good Charities, conducts life-saving airlifts and supports ground transport for at-risk pet populations with a heavy focus on harder-to-adopt large-breed dogs, homeless cats, asymptomatic heartworm positive shelter dogs, and disaster relief.

To donate and support this “Flight to Freedom,” click here .

