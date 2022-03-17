ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

COVID-19 in Arkansas: Deaths from COVID-19 surpass 11,000 in Arkansas

By Chris Counts
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vmGaJ_0eiMwTuw00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released data Thursday showing that the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Arkansas has now surpassed 11,000.

Health officials reported 31 additional deaths attributed to COVID-19, increasing the number of people who died in the state since the beginning of the pandemic to 11,030.

The ADH data also showed 1,610 active cases of the virus, a decrease of 91 from the previous day. There were 457 new cases of the virus, raising the total cases to 828,166 since the pandemic began.

St. Patrick’s Day parades look to turn pandemic blues Irish green

According to the latest figures, there was a decrease of nine hospitalizations in the last 24 hours to 204. The number of patients on ventilators went up by three in the last day to 40, while 70 people are in Arkansas intensive care units due to the virus, up by three from the prior day.

In the last 24 hours, 1,737 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given to Arkansans. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,574,180, with another 371,067 partially immunized.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

CEO acknowledges 2nd anniversary of Washington Regional’s first COVID patient

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The President and CEO of Washington Regional Medical System sent out a letter on March 17, acknowledging the two-year anniversary of the medical center’s first admission of a patient with COVID-19. “While the response of the health care profession to the COVID-19 pandemic has been truly heroic, that response has exacted […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Adh#Irish#Arkansans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Washington County moves forward with ARP funds for jail expansion

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County Quorum Court voted to move about $335,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds toward an expansion of the jail and juvenile justice center. The funds will go toward the architecture and design of the expansion. The idea to use ARPA funds for a bigger jail doesn’t have unanimous support […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

NWA housing shortage made worse by material supply chain issues

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There’s a high demand for places to live in Northwest Arkansas and local contractors are saying building materials are hard to come by. Also, the prices for lumber, steel and concrete are changing daily. The supply chain issues caused largely by the pandemic, and made worse by the war in Ukraine are […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
769K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy