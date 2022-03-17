Check your home’s risk of wildfire on this map

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County Fire Marshal’s Office is warning about high fire danger Thursday while also preparing to help surrounding counties that may see large fires.

Extreme wildfire conditions are being forecasted along and west of the Interstate 35 corridor. The Texas A&M Forest Service even went so far as to say evacuations due to fires have been “common” under the weather conditions that are expected.

“Our biggest concern is that because we have all of this dead grass that hasn’t really started to grow yet and the fact that we’ve got these high winds, any small fire that gets started could very quickly be turned into a very large fire,” Travis County wildfire mitigation officer Will Boettner said.

One of the ways to prepare for high fire danger is to know whether you live in a high-risk area or not. You can input your address into this City of Austin website to see your neighborhood’s risk.

Austin Community College, Texas Parks and Wildlife and the Austin Fire Department contributed to the data that crafted this map. Below is an overall look at the city.

(Courtesy: City of Austin)

