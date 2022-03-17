ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

‘That time is gone’: Americans are in an anti-war mood — but partisan differences are bubbling

By John T. Bennett
Roll Call Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANALYSIS — Americans are in no mood for a direct military conflict with Russia, but the same pressures that created the country’s tribal politics could threaten its anti-war mood. Multiple polls show a majority of Americans support what President Joe Biden and NATO have done so far...

rollcall.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Former President Trump predicts "a major war in Europe," criticizes Biden administration for Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Former President Donald Trump called Russia's invasion of Ukraine "an atrocity that should have never been allowed to occur," but put the blame on President Biden's administration. In his remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, the former commander-in-chief predicted "a major war in Europe" would erupt. Trump,...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Rolling Stone

Republicans and Democrats Unite To Slam Lindsey Graham for Calling for Putin’s Assassination

Click here to read the full article. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Thursday night fired off a tweet so irresponsible that it united Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). Graham wrote that the “only” way out of the crisis in eastern Europe is for Russians to assassinate President Vladimir Putin. “Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military?” he asked, referring to the Roman politician who helped assassinate Julius Caesar, and to the German military officer who tried to kill Adolf Hitler. “The only way...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Earl Blumenauer
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Elise Stefanik
The Atlantic

The Impossible Suddenly Became Possible

History has accelerated; the impossible has become possible. Shifts that no one imagined two weeks ago are unfolding with incredible speed. As it turns out, nations are not pieces in a game of Risk. They do not, as some academics have long imagined, have eternal interests or permanent geopolitical orientations, fixed motivations or predictable goals. Nor do human beings always react the way they are supposed to react. Last week, nobody who was analyzing the coming war in Ukraine imagined that the personal bravery of the Ukrainian president and his emotive calls for sovereignty and democracy could alter the calculations of foreign ministers, bank directors, business executives, and thousands of ordinary people. Few imagined that the Russian president’s sinister television appearances and brutal orders could alter, in just a few days, international perceptions of Russia.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Conservative Media#Government Of Ukraine#United States#Nine Percent#Nato#Quinnipiac University#Democrats#Republican#Gop#Ukrainians#Russian
Right Wing Uncut

Gas prices: MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell praises 'Putin's Price Hike' messaging from Biden, Dems

MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell offered high marks for President Biden and Democrats as gas prices continue to surge across the country. On Wednesday's installment of "Meet the Press Daily," host Chuck Todd kicked off the panel discussion about how gas prices will be a "potent" issue heading into the 2022 midterms, but Mitchell suggested Democratic lawmakers are becoming optimistic about the "politics" of the moment with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

Will the GOP Dump Trump?

This is a free edition of Wait, What?, a newsletter about politics, the far right, and the things you should be noticing. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. For access to all editions of the newsletter, including subscriber-only exclusives, subscribe to The Atlantic. Donald Trump withers in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Mail

Japan spots four Russian amphibious warships laden with military trucks sailing West 'possibly to Europe' past its islands as Putin continues to suffer heavy losses in Ukraine

Russian warships carrying scores of military trucks were seen passing through a strait in Japan yesterday morning - and could be on their way to Ukraine. The Tsugaru Strait between the Sea of Japan and the Pacific Ocean separates Honshu and Hokkaido, the country's two biggest islands. Russia has suffered...
MILITARY
Fox News

MSNBC guest falsely claims Trump was 'installed' as president

Left-wing writer Sarah Kendzior is falsely claiming former President Donald Trump was "installed" as president of the United States, rather than being duly-elected by defeating Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. Kendzior made the claim during a Saturday appearance on MSNBC's "The Cross Connection," arguing Trump's purpose was to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy