‘Flee’ Director Talks Pairing Animation With Trauma for Impactful Doc: ‘You Start to Listen In’

By Shalini Dore
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
The Danish film “ Flee ,” with Oscar nominations in animated, documentary and international film categories, tells the tale of Amin, a gay refugee from Afghanistan who is separated from his family.

Director Jonas Poher Rasmussen says that when his school friend opened up about his childhood, the helmer had intended to make a short, which grew to feature length as more details were spilled. “It really started out as a conversation between two friends,” he says.

“We are exposed to so many of these stories in the media so I think a lot of people, me at least, I have a tendency to block things out because it becomes too much,” he says. “If you take everything in, you’re not able to get up in the morning.”

Using animation also helped re-create Amin’s childhood in Afghanistan that the doc obviously couldn’t depict.

“The fact that you don’t have to relate to a human face, that makes you listen more and because animation is a medium that you’re used to from when you’re a kid; maybe you don’t have your guards up. There’s a path to your heart and you start to listen. Definitely I think it eases up these traumatic experiences and you can take it in.”

Rasmussen didn’t do the animation himself, “that would be a very different film, very surreal,” he says. Instead he tapped Kenneth Ladekjaer as animation director and left his team to it. Ten animators and cleanup crew from Denmark as well as coloring artists from France worked on the film.

Rasmussen also says he was inspired by “ Waltz With Bashir ,” Ari Folman’s animated documentary about serving as an Israeli soldier.

“That was when I realized it could be done,” Rasmussen says, referring to the 2009 pic as “the crown jewel of animated films. I had not seen that done before. That was wild [and] that also deals with trauma.”

Variety

Almost 90% of Performers Have Experienced Violence, Harassment in Latin American Screen and Arts Industries

Click here to read the full article. Almost 90% of workers in the audiovisual and performing arts industries in Latin America, including Mexico, Peru and Uruguay, have experienced harassment and violence in the workplace. The shocking figures were revealed in a new report published by the UNI Global Union’s media, entertainment and arts department together with the International Federation of Actors (IFA). Responding to the joint UNI and IFA survey, 87% of women said they had experienced violence or harassment in the workplace while 95% of trans and non-binary workers reported the same. 70% of men responding to the survey said they...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Variety

‘Scream’ Sequel, Bob Marley Biopic Get Release Dates

Click here to read the full article. Ghostface will strike again. The Woodsboro Killer will return in another, as yet untitled, entry in the “Scream” franchise on March 31, 2023. It appears to have that date to itself, but it will have to contend with the second weekend of “John Wick: Chapter 4.” Paramount and Spyglass Media produced the film and the most recent sequel, which served as a reboot of sorts. It went on to gross $139.5 million globally, an impressive result given that it only cost $25 million to produce. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are returning to direct...
MOVIES
The Independent

Pregnant Malaysian woman buys Lamborghini for husband as reward for sleepless nights ahead

An expecting mother in Malaysia has bought her husband a Lamborghini worth RM two million (£364,637) as a reward for the long, sleepless nights that awaited him once she gave birth.Anes Ayuni Osman, 19, surprised her husband Weldan Zulkefli with a Lamborghini Huracan Evo, ahead of her confinement that will last for 100 days.In a video shared on TikTok, Ms Osman can be seen walking her 20-year-old, blindfolded husband into a car dealership to surprise him with the supercar wrapped in a big red bow.The husband, visibly in shock, broke down and hugged his wife while thanking her for...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Moscow Film Festival Has Accreditation Paused By Int’l Federation Of Film Producers (FIAPF)

Click here to read the full article. The retaliatory ban on all things Russian by businesses, organizations, and individuals concerned with that country’s Ukraine invasion continued today. The FIAPF (Fédération Internationale des Associations de Producteurs de Films, translated as the International Federation of Film Producers Associations) has acted against two film festivals from that country. The organization announced earlier today that the Moscow International Film Festival and Message to Man International Film Festival have had their accreditation paused “until further notice.” The FIAPF, created in 1933, has 36 member associations and provides accreditations to 47 film festivals. It helps producers deal with copyright...
MOVIES
Variety

Noomi Rapace Talks Breaking Her Nose on the Set of ‘Black Crab,’ How the Film Shows the ‘Human Side’ of War

Click here to read the full article. When it comes to acting roles, few compare to Noomi Rapace’s history of switching things up. Rapace is fluent in five languages, and the last two years have seen her acting in Icelandic (“Lamb”), Norwegian (“The Trip”), English (“The Secrets We Keep”), and even without any speaking at all, as her shape-shifting witch character does in the recent release “You Won’t Be Alone.” Now, Rapace is celebrating a homecoming with Adam Berg’s “Black Crab,” releasing on Netflix this Friday. The film marks her return to Swedish cinema, more than 10 years after her groundbreaking...
MOVIES
Variety

Amazon Reveals Interim Leadership Structure at Town Hall With MGM Staff (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. A few key details were revealed about what life will be like at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer now that its $8.5 billion sale to Amazon has closed. In a town hall at Amazon’s Culver City lot, Mike Hopkins, Amazon Studios and Prime Video SVP, unveiled an interim leadership structure. He told staffers that for the time being, MGM’s Chief Operating Officer Christopher Brearton, Motion Picture Group Chairman Michael De Luca and Worldwide Television Group Chairman Mark Burnett have “joined my leadership team.” That signals that all three men will report directly to Hopkins. Amazon Studios chief Jennifer...
BUSINESS
Variety

‘Look at Me: XXXTentacion’ Review: Mental Illness, Domestic Violence and Overnight Stardom Mark a Rapper’s Very Short Story

Click here to read the full article. XXXTentacion, who became one of his generation’s biggest hip-hop stars before being murdered in a robbery at age 20, was candid about assuming the role of “villain” in his music, which he ascribed to a knack for marketing. Looking at his literal rap sheet, of course, it didn’t seem like just a persona. Known in real life as Jahseh Onfroy, the performer was awaiting trial on felony charges of home invasion and aggravated battery when he was arrested for imprisoning and brutally beating his girlfriend while she was apparently pregnant. So, with that...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

