ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Back home, Raptors look to extend winning streak vs. cold Lakers

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l1Jeb_0eiMuOg700

The Toronto Raptors will try to extend their five-game winning streak and improve their playoff position when they return home for a rematch with the Los Angeles Lakers Friday night.

The Raptors completed a six-game road trip Wednesday with a 103-100 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. That completed a Los Angeles sweep following a 114-103 wire-to-wire win over the stumbling Lakers on Monday.

The Raptors have the same record (39-30) as the sixth-place Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference and play nine of their final 13 regular-season games at home. The Cavaliers and Raptors are two games behind the Chicago Bulls, though Cleveland holds the tiebreaker over Toronto.

“I look at (the standings) a lot, it’s kind of fun,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said before the game on Wednesday. “Try to look through and see what’s happening. I’m not going crazy about it or losing any sleep about it but I think it’s interesting.”

Pascal Siakam had 31 points and 12 rebounds Wednesday for Toronto and has scored at least 20 points in a career-best eight consecutive games.

The Lakers opened a four-game trip with a 124-104 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. It was the third straight loss for the Lakers, who have dropped their past 11 away games and are 9-23 for the season on the road.

The Lakers shot 41.9 percent (39 of 93) from the field, including 22.2 percent (10 of 45) from 3-point range. They trailed by as many as 25 points in the first half.

Minnesota led 31-17 after the first quarter in which Los Angeles shot 28.6 percent (6 of 21) from the field, including 0 of 10 in 3-point attempts.

“Just couldn’t put the ball in the basket,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said.

“At the end of the day, you keep pushing forward,” said LeBron James, who scored 19 points on 8-of-21 shooting from the field. “I am very comfortable with being uncomfortable so, it doesn’t bother me too much. Obviously, I am a competitor, I want to win. You definitely get frustrated with some things that happen on the floor, but you control what you can control. What you can’t control, you don’t worry about it.”

The Timberwolves also rubbed it in with some trash talk, notably from Patrick Beverley and Karl-Anthony Towns.

“This is a front-running league,” said Wayne Ellington, who scored six points off the bench for the Lakers. “When you’re up, everything is going great. When you’re down, they’ll kick you. So right now, we’ve been getting kicked. And teams have been enjoying it.”

“It’s easy to be comfortable when you’re winning,” James said. “I have never been that guy. It is all about how comfortable can you be when things become uncomfortable.”

Carmelo Anthony added 16 points for the Lakers off the bench and Russell Westbrook had 15.

The Raptors’ road trip was impressive. They dropped the opener at Cleveland, then defeated the San Antonio Spurs, the league-leading Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets before their wins in Los Angeles.

“We’ve got a lot of guys that are learning how to win and we have a lot of guys that know how to win,” said Fred VanVleet, who scored 21 points on Wednesday. “And mixing those two together, it’s been fun this year. I like where we are. Our group is definitely growing and we have a lot to be excited about.”

Impressive rookie Scottie Barnes added 15 points for Toronto on Wednesday.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Calls Out Jason Kidd And Dorian Finney-Smith After The Mavs Double-Teamed Him All Game: "You Pay Dorian Finney-Smith All That Money, Is He A Defender Or You Gonna Rely On This For These Next Four Years?"

Kevin Durant is one of the best players of our generation. This is why whenever KD is on the floor, the opposing team needs to be on their toes the entire time when defending him. Despite those efforts, more often than not, they fail to contain the Brooklyn Nets superstar....
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Wayne Ellington
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
Fred Vanvleet
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Opens Up On Conversation With Kyrie Irving About Vaccination: "I Gave Him How I Felt About It And We Talked About It, But That's Ultimately His Decision."

The Brooklyn Nets started the 2021-22 NBA season as the odds-on-favorite to win the 2022 NBA Championship. However, the season has not gone as planned for them. They lost star player James Harden after he forced his way to Philadelphia to play with Joel Embiid, mainly because of the uncertain availability of Kyrie Irving.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#March Madness#The Toronto Raptors#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Los Angeles Clippers#The Chicago Bulls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
Reuters

Raptors hold on for win over Clippers

Pascal Siakam scored 31 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Fred VanVleet added 21 points as the visiting Toronto Raptors completed a Los Angeles double on Wednesday, earning a 103-100 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Scottie Barnes scored 15 points as the Raptors extended their winning streak to five...
NBA
Western Iowa Today

Creighton ousted by #1 seed Kansas

(Fort Worth, TX) The incredible college career of Ryan Hawkins came to a close on Saturday. Hawkins produced 14 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block in Creighton’s NCAA Tourney loss to Kansas. The Jayhawks were led by 20 points off the bench from Remy Martin. They went...
FORT WORTH, TX
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

47K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy