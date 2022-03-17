Read Bono’s ridiculed poem about Ukraine as shared by Nancy Pelosi at the White House

A new poem written by Bono about the Russia Ukraine conflict has been shared online.

During a lunch with lawmakers on 17 March, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi read a poem written by the U2 frontman.

Pelosi revealed that he had sent the poem to her earlier that morning. The poem was promptly mocked by social media users.

A Twitter user has now shared the full poem with the caption: “Is this literally the worst poem ever written?”

Another commented: “Insane to look at the net worth of Bono and Pelosi and know that this is as much as they’re willing to do to help, AND they think it means anything?”

Some included parodies of their own: “I want to take shelter from the poison rain Where the streets are Ukraine Yeah yeah yeah” *Tears rolling down Vladimir Putin’s face as he presses the big ‘Ceasefire’ button*.”

“This reads like something that would be published in the letters section of the kind of local newspaper that only gets letters from five people and is forced to publish all of them every week to fill space,” one user added.

Another responded directly to the line “From the psycho in this human family,” writing: “Came here to say this line is absolutely the most unhinged. Is he saying we are all one big family and Putin is no longer invited to dinner or.”

Read Bono’s poem below.

The poem was read at the White House’s annual “Friends of Ireland” luncheon, which takes place in celebration of Saint Patrick’s Day.