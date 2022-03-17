ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Bad Vegan: Sarma Melngailis says Netflix show is ‘disturbingly misleading’

By Ellie Harrison
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KySNP_0eiMttdV00

Sarma Melngailis has criticised the ending of the Netflix scam documentary Bad Vegan , calling it “disturbingly misleading”.

The four-part series explores how Melngailis, the celebrity restauranteur behind the starry New York eatery Pure Food and Wine, went from being a trailblazer in vegan cuisine to a wanted woman referred to as the “vegan fugitive”.

It tells the story of how, shortly after meeting a man named Shane Fox on Twitter in 2011, Melngailis began draining her restaurant’s funds and sending the money to Fox. He had allegedly manipulated her into believing he could make her and her beloved pitbull immortal (a claim Strangis has denied), and told her she had to wire him huge sums of money as a test of her trust in him.

A few years later, the couple got married and went on the run, after stealing nearly $2m from the restaurant and its staff. They were eventually found by authorities, hiding in a Tennessee motel, after Fox made the mistake of ordering a pizza to their room under his real name: Anthony Strangis.

At the end of the documentary, it is suggested that Melngailis have been in on the scam from the start, and was using Strangis to pay off her restaurant debts.

Melngailis is heard laughing and joking with Strangis in a recording a phone call Netflix claims the pair had in 2019, after they served time in prison.

Writing about the series on her website , Melngailis said: “The ending of Bad Vegan is disturbingly misleading; I am not in touch with Anthony Strangis and I made those recordings at a much earlier time, deliberately, for a specific reason.

“There’s a lot Bad Vegan gets right, but it’s hard not to get stuck on the things that aren’t right or leave an inaccurate impression. Later, I’d like to clear up more.”

She continued: “It’s standard practice that subjects do not get paid for participation in documentaries, at least not the reputable ones.

“In my case, however, and at my insistence, the producers made an exception so that I could pay the total amount my former employees were owed – amounts that accrued after my disappearance in 2015. Of all the harm and the many debts resulting from my downfall, this portion weighed heaviest.”

Melngailis said “the story is so weird and complicated, even to me, that it seemed inevitable that the documentary would get some things wrong, and I worried about this”.

She added: “I did not participate in how the story was told beyond my interviews and the source materials I contributed. I also worried about how my family would feel about it.”

The Independent has contacted Netflix for comment.

Read more about what happened to Strangis here , and about Alec Baldwin’s strange connection to the story here .

Bad Vegan is available to stream on Netflix now.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Bad Vegan: What happened to Sarma Melngailis's ex-husband Anthony Strangis?

Following the success of Inventing Anna and The Tinder Swindler, Netflix has released a brand new scammer-based series Bad Vegan which tells the shocking story of how celebrity restaurateur Sarma Melngailis went from being the queen of vegan cuisine to a fugitive after she fell for a conman who promised to make her dreams come true.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Laredo Morning Times

Netflix Doc ‘Bad Vegan’ Tells a Culinary Crime Story, but Can’t Locate the Truth: TV Review

Netflix has once again found a criminal case whose oddity, extremity, and seeming delusion make for an interesting story. “Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives” — the director of which, Chris Smith, executive produced “Tiger King” and helmed “Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened,” both previously on the streamer — certainly has that to its credit. Sarma Melngailis, a celebrated raw-food chef with a burgeoning restaurant under her control, fell from a perch atop the New York culinary establishment after draining her restaurant’s funds to pay her husband Anthony Strangis, eventually going on the lam with him before being discovered in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, after the couple ordered — irony alert — a Domino’s pizza.
TV SERIES
Grub Street

What to Know Before Watching Bad Vegan

Tomorrow, the food world gets its own scammer docuseries. Netflix will release Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives, which arrives courtesy of director Chris Smith, whom you may know from projects like Tiger King and Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened. This time, the focus is on restaurant owner Sarma Melngailis, often called the “vegan Bernie Madoff,” who went from celebrity restaurateur to fugitive after becoming involved with a man calling himself “Shane Fox.” The story of Melngailis’s restaurant, Pure Food and Wine, was baffling at the time, and it remains baffling now. So to get you up to speed, we’ve put together a quick primer that you can peruse before you watch the film. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the docuseries’s March 16 release:
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Kanye West Responds to Pete Davidson's Text About Being "in Bed" With Kim Kardashian

Watch: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are Instagram Official!. Kanye West's feud with Pete Davidson has intensified with a shocking text exchange. On Sunday, March 13, after the rap artist began expressing more family-related grievances with his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram, the Saturday Night Live comedian's friend Dave Sirus, his King of Staten Island co-writer, shared what he said was a "message" from Pete," who Ye has dissed online and in his music.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Tennessee State
Hello Magazine

David Muir shares joyous family news – and fans say the same thing

David Muir likes to keep his personal life private, but he made an exception last September when he shared some joyous family news with his fans. The ABC News anchor revealed he is a "proud uncle" after he watched his niece, Finan Malcolm, finally graduate from Cornell University after a year of waiting due to the pandemic. Posting several photos on Instagram of Finan's special day, David looked elated as he posed with the graduate, who was kitted out in her cap and gown.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Has ‘Concerns’ That The Kanye West Drama Will Drive Pete Davidson Away—We Feel So Bad!

The Kim Kardashian and Kanye West drama has continued to heat up in recent days, with Pete Davidson’s private text messages to West leaked by the comedian’s friend David Sirus earlier this week. However, while Kardashian is allegedly, “Really thankful Pete is extremely understanding and chill, and is very happy he is sticking up for himself,” a source close to the couple told E!, the 41-year-old is also said to have “concerns” that the continued drama will drive her boyfriend away.
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

Robert De Niro opens up about how raising biracial children changed his life

Hollywood actor Robert De Niro has opened up about the deep love he has for his children and raising his biracial kids in the current political climate. De Niro has six children and said he always wishes to be around them. “I love my children, just being with them. When you have the good moments, you forget about the ones that weren’t good,” he told Us Weekly. De Niro has been a mainstay of Hollywood for decades and very few can claim to have starred in as many iconic blockbusters as the actor has, including "Taxi Driver," "The Godfather," "Mean Streets" and more. While he has had a stellar acting career, De Niro's personal life has been a set of crests and troughs. He married his "Taxi Driver" co-star, Diahnne Abbott in 1976 and the pair had a son, Raphael. He also adopted Abbott's daughter from a previous relationship, Drena De Niro. The pair divorced in 1988 after more than a decade together.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarma Melngailis
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Pitbull
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley Checks Kanye West: "As Big As You Are Is As Small As You're Acting"

There may be a lull from Kanye West's social media in recent days, but D.L. Hughley isn't quite finished with the Rap mogul. Hughley captured West's attention after the comedian spoke with VladTV about the ongoing drama involving West and ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Hughley stated that West is "stalking" Kardashian and said that if the rapper wasn't a billionaire but an average, everyday person, he would have been hit with a restraining order by now.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

The Strange Connection Between Marvel Movies And Bad Vegan

Netflix's new docu-drama series "Bad Vegan: Fame.Fraud.Fugitives." details the rise and fall of Sarma Melngailis, the disgraced face of a once-popular New York City vegan restaurant. According to Vanity Fair, her restaurant, Pure Food and Wine, was a favorite hangout for celebrities of all walks, and Melngailis became the "poster woman" for a high-class, vegan lifestyle. That all ended in 2016 when Melngailis and her husband, Anthony Strangis, were arrested for embezzling millions of dollars from the restaurant and defrauding investors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
realitytitbit.com

Bad Vegan viewers are confused about the character of Will Richards

Will Richards is one of the many people featured in brand new Netflix series Bad Vegan. The gripping four-part series dropped on Netflix on March 16th and tells the story of restauranteur Sarma Melngailis. Sarma was once the owner of Pure Food and Wine in New York which attracted the likes of Boy George, Gwyneth Paltrow and Alec Balwin, but today she writes on Instagram that she’s “in mourning” over losing her restaurants.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Documentary#Pure Food And Wine
thecinemaholic.com

7 Shows and Movies Like Bad Vegan You Must See

Directed by Chris Smith, Netflix’s ‘Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives.’ is a docuseries that delves deep into the bizarre tale of Sarma Melngailis, with a specific focus on the man who allegedly conned her out of everything. After all, she claims it was her partner’s – Anthony Strangis’ a.k.a Shane Fox’s – wild lies, deceitful promises, and absurd manipulations that led her to lose not only her fortune but also herself, in every sense of the way. So now, if you’re looking for something similar to stream, here’s a list of seven oddly fascinating productions like ‘Bad Vegan’ you can find on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, or Amazon Prime.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Laughter in the dark: Behind the scenes on the UK stand-up circuit

The latest book by comedian and photographer Steve Best glimpses the backstage world of stand-up comics as they prepare to entertain audiences across the country. Comedians, due for release soon, features some of the best-loved stand-ups on the circuit, including Harry Hill, Stewart Lee, Jack Whitehall, Jo Brand, Jimmy Carr and Jo Caulfield.Best’s own years in the business have gained him the trust of his fellow comedians, allowing for exclusive access into the dressing rooms of some of the UK comedy scene’s top performers. However, as all comedians and photographers know, it’s not just about being in the right place...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Pregnant Malaysian woman buys Lamborghini for husband as reward for sleepless nights ahead

An expecting mother in Malaysia has bought her husband a Lamborghini worth RM two million (£364,637) as a reward for the long, sleepless nights that awaited him once she gave birth.Anes Ayuni Osman, 19, surprised her husband Weldan Zulkefli with a Lamborghini Huracan Evo, ahead of her confinement that will last for 100 days.In a video shared on TikTok, Ms Osman can be seen walking her 20-year-old, blindfolded husband into a car dealership to surprise him with the supercar wrapped in a big red bow.The husband, visibly in shock, broke down and hugged his wife while thanking her for...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Disney World says it 'regrets' a high school drill team's performance in the Magic Kingdom that featured Native American stereotypes including chanting 'scalp them' and mimicking 'war cries'

Disney World officials say they 'regret' allowing a Texas high school drill team to parade in their park Tuesday with a performance that featured American Indian stereotypes including repeated chants of 'scalp them.'. The performance by the all-female 50-member squad saw the Port Neches-Groves High School 'Indianettes' march and dance...
EDUCATION
Urban Islandz

Drake, Rihanna Unfollowed Megan Thee Stallion On Instagram, Twitter Reacts

Did Drake and Rihanna join others celebrities who quietly unfollowed Megan Thee Stallion?. Fans have reacted to the latest development that Rihanna and Drake have unfollowed Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion. As if that wasn’t weird enough, Rihanna also removed Megan Thee Stallion‘s Fenty collaboration from the Fenty Beauty website.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

554K+
Followers
188K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy