Plano, TX

Video of man rapping about killing Putin at town council meeting viewed 6m times

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 1 day ago

Approaching a podium in front of eight unamused Plano, Texas city council members, comedian Alex Stein gave an 'audio presentation' to express his feelings toward the people of Ukraine. But nothing was going to prepare everyone for the next few minutes.

"I really want to help the people out there," Stein said before giving his testament to Ukraine.

Wearing a suit and tie, Stein turned on a portable boombox playing a beat to aggressively rap about killing Russian President Vladimir.

"Put a bullet in Putin's brain you know that is the plane, I'm a Zelensky stan, I love you Volodymyr Zelensky," Stein screams into the microphone as he dances to the beat.

The eight members of Plano's city council watched as Stein gyrated his hips and jumped around pretending to hype-up a non-existent crowd.

Stein shared a clip of the video to his Twitter with the caption, "Pray for Ukraine". The full version can be seen on YouTube .

The video has over six million views.

Stein also included topical things like gas prices and Covid within in his Putin rap.

"And you got that sanitizer and I got that Pfizer," Stein raps while holding up a bottle of hand sanitizer. Ironically, the entire city council began passing around a bottle of sanitizer so if anything, he's an influencer.

Stein continues in his rap, "Gas prices way too high, Vladimir Putin needs to die," as he takes his suit jacket and is stopped by the council.

Stein thanked the council for their time, reiterated that Putin needs to be taken out "like Lindsey Graham said" and left.

The Plano city council seemed unfazed and yet, baffled.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DeDrL_0eiMtkwC00


This is not the first time Stein has performed bits in front of city councils. In February the comedian put on a puppet show in front of the Dallas City Council about vaccinations .

In an interview with Insider , Stein said he began going to city council meetings in March 2020 but felt like council members were not giving him the right attention.

"The goofier I got, the more I got them to react," Stein told Insider. "So that's really what's effective is you have to get an emotional response. That's how you kind of trigger somebody."

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered.

To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, c lick here .

To sign the petition click here .

If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 22

 

Indy100

Arnold Schwarzenegger invokes 'broken' Nazi father during extraordinary address to Russian people

Arnold Schwarzenegger has spoken about his “broken” Nazi father in an address to the Russian people regarding the invasion of Ukraine. The actor posted an extended video of himself urging the country’s people to understand the “truth” of the conflict and see past the propaganda claiming Russia was ‘denazifing Ukraine’ by attacking the country.“The strength and the heart of the Russian people have always inspired me. That is why I hope that you will let me tell you the truth about the war in Ukraine and what is happening there,” the 74-year-old said. “No one likes to hear something critical...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Putin declares peace with Ukraine in debunked deepfake video

A video appearing to show Russian president Vladimir Putin declaring peace with Ukraine has been declared as a deep fake.In reality, the clip is from Putin's address on February 21st just days before Russian forces invaded Ukraine and the original audio from this has been replaced with a new one, Reuters reported who in a reverse search of keyframe from the doctored video found the original clip on the president's official website."We've managed to reach peace with Ukraine” Putin appears to say and then declares the restoration of independence of Crimea as a republic inside Ukraine - all of which...
POLITICS
Indy100

Ukrainian woman posting photos of every Russian 'war crime' she sees

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, images of devastation continue to be shared by the individuals and journalists on the scene. For many people, social media has been a medium in which they are able to process their emotions with the Ukraine-Russia war. Whether it be on TikTok or Twitter, they have found solace and a sense of community through the digital space.Among them is one woman who has been documenting footage of the horrifying actions being done by Vladimir Putin's forces in the hope of it being used as evidence in trials for war crimes.Nataliya Zubar, who lives in Kharkiv,...
ENTERTAINMENT
Indy100

Reporter has brutal truth for Americans who ask how Russians can believe Putin's propaganda

An American journalist has asked people to consider Donald Trump's impact when they question why Russians believe Vladimir Putin's propaganda.Julia Ioffre, a Russian-born American journalist spoke about the issue of misinformation on MNSBC and said it is not "that surprising" that Russians have fallen for Putin's nonsense, considering people believed misinformation peddled by the former US president.She said: "Every time I'm asked by Americans 'do Russians really believe this stuff? How can believe this stuff?' as if we don't have the same thing happening here. We have 40 per cent of the American population that was convinced just in one...
U.S. POLITICS
Indy100

Marjorie Taylor Greene owns herself again after trying to criticise Biden

We all know controversial Republican congresswoman Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene can't tell the difference between the Gestapo (secret Nazi police) and gazpacho (chilled tomato soup), but now she's back at it again with another gaffe - and this time she completely bungled the role of the US president - with a hilarious typo.It all started when Greene took to Twitter to criticise Joe Biden's foreign policy, telling her followers: "This isn't the team you bet on."In response, conservative commentator Bill Kristol slammed the GOP congresswoman's stance and tweeted that Greene "recommends betting against America."Safe to say this retort didn't go...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Indy100

Deepfake video of Zelensky ordering troops to surrender posted on hacked Ukrainian news website

Social media platforms have rushed to take action against a fake, manipulated video pretending to show Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky surrendering to Russian troops following their invasion of the country last month.The altered clip, reportedly posted on the website for the Ukrainian tabloid newspaper Segodnya, sees the president order Ukrainians to lay down their weapons, and has been dismissed by the news organisation.In a post on Instagram, Segodyna blamed the video – which also made it on to live TV – on “enemy hackers”, adding that “nobody is going to give up”.“Especially in conditions when the Russian army is defeated...
WORLD
Indy100

Video shows Marjorie Taylor Greene 'didn't applaud' Zelensky's speech to Congress

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a gripping speech to a joint session of the US Congress amid Russia's offense against Ukraine.Zelensky's sentiments were met with a standing ovation from the members. But one person, in particular, didn't appear to join along - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).In a Twitter video clip uploaded by MeidasTouch, Greene appeared not to applaud Zelensky following the speech."As Zelenskyy is greeted by the US Congress to a standing ovation, Marjorie Taylor Greene refuses to applaud and instead appears to grab her cell phone," they captioned the post.As he finished his speech and the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Indy100

Scotswoman uses parents’ car to drive Ukrainian refugees to safety

When the war in Ukraine broke out, Scotswoman Demelza Sully borrowed her parents’ car and headed to Poland.Ms Sully, a 40-year-old from the village of Eredine, in Argyll and Bute, put out the word on social media that she had a car and was willing to help drive Ukrainian refugees from the Polish border to wherever they needed.Already, the food technologist has brought three families across Europe to safety and has received donations of £3,000 from friends and family to support her mission.In total, she has travelled around 5,000 miles since the outbreak of war in her parents’ car, offering...
EUROPE
Indy100

Satellite image shows that 'children' was written on the ground before Mariupol theatre was bombed

Shocking satellite imagery has shown that the world “children” was written on the ground outside Mariupol theatre in Ukraine which was bombed by Russian forces.More than 1,000 civilians including women and children were taking shelter inside the building when the threatre was shelled, local officials said.Images taken by Maxar Technologies on March, days before the air strike took place, shows the Donetsk Regional Theatre of Drama had the Russian word for “children” (дети) written in large white letters on the pavement around it. The number of casualties remained unknown and Moscow denied it had targeted the building, but Mariupol’s deputy...
WORLD
Indy100

Ukraine PM imposter kept UK defence minister on phone for 10 mins and people can't believe it

The UK defence minister was targeted by a hoax caller who managed to keep him on the line for around 10 minutes after he claimed he was the Ukrainian prime minister.Ben Wallace revealed on Thursday that he received a call in which he was "posed several misleading questions" by someone pretending to be PM Denys Shmyhal, leading him to become "suspicious" and hang up.He said, complete with a Nadine Dorries spelling of Ukraine...: "Today an attempt was made by an imposter claiming to be Ukrainian PM to speak with me. He posed several misleading questions and after becoming suspicious I...
RUSSIA
Indy100

Here's why the war in Ukraine is making fish and chips more expensive

The war in Ukraine has changed the lives of millions of the country's civilians, with many killed or injured by Russian attacks and many more left fleeing to safety.Though the conflict is taking place 1,500 miles from the UK, -the ramifications of the war can still be felt here in the price of food.The price of ingredients of one of the nation’s favourite dishes – fish and chips – have all increased as a result of the fighting in Europe. So too has the price of energy needed to cook it.Foods such as potatoes and fish, as well as many...
EUROPE
Indy100

