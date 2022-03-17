ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Country music artist visits Ohana Institute students

By Emma Riley
WMBB
WMBB
 2 days ago

INLET BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Famous Country Music Artist Tyler Farr paid a visit to students at the Ohana Institute on Thursday afternoon.

Students had the chance to ask questions and hear live music.

But, Farr said his visit was about more than music.

“It’s not even about just music because kids at these ages, they want some hope ’cause they are at some awkward stages where they can’t do anything good or they feel like they don’t belong or don’t fit in or they are not good enough,” Farr said.

Farr said he is glad to have the opportunity to talk to students and he hopes this gives them some encouragement to pursue their dreams.

“To kind of give them some inspiration of some sort whether they are going to be a scientist, astronaut, or a singer,” Farr said. “To let them know, don’t let anyone tell you you can’t do it and you know if I can do it, you can do it.”

Pensacola Leaders Target FPL Rates

Ohana Institute Music Director Jonathan Mitchell said they have one or two artists drop by every year.

Each year, the artists help raise money that goes toward the school’s 9-day student-led tour, Rock On The Road.

“It’s just a great opportunity for our kids, for our students to be inspired by someone that’s put a lot into it,” Mitchell said. “As we know, Tyler has worked hard he has been at it for 20 years. Just to see that anything is possible in life if you work hard. And so, it’s just very inspirational what he did for the kids playing his songs and telling his story.”

Mitchell said he hopes that through the school’s music program, students learn teamwork and that anything is possible.

Farr will be playing at a fundraiser tonight and all proceeds will go towards the Ohana Insitute’s music program.

The event is sold out.

