ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

NO-DES Water Line Cleaning

Las Cruces, New Mexico
Las Cruces, New Mexico
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Cs2m_0eiMsfhc00

Las Cruces Utilities will be cleaning water lines using the Neutral Output Discharge Elimination System (NO-DES) in the Elks, Country Club Estates, Cielo Vista Patio Homes, Jasmine Gardens, Sun Country Estates, Heather Estates, Country Clube Manor, Arrowhead Estates, Hermosillo Estates, North Ridge, Vista Del Rio, River Valley View, Independence Village, Valle Vista, Mi Tierra, Stoneway, LCHBA Tracks, and CVS Pharmacy subdivisions.

Cleaning will begin Monday March 21, 2022, and will continue to April 18, 2022, to remove accumulated iron and manganese in the water lines. NO-DES cleans water lines without water waste, thus promoting conservation of water. Residents may experience no water or low water pressure during the flushing.

The affected areas are bounded by:

  • North Main Street and Elks Drive.
  • El Camino Real and Spitz Street.
  • Valley View Avenue to Lavender Drive.
  • Lavender Drive to Rio Bravo Way and Elks Drive.
  • Elks Drive and Reina Drive.

Residents near R-1A zoning, single-family medium density, in City Council District 4, may notice discolored water due to iron and manganese. Although the water is safe to drink, City officials recommend waiting for the water to become clear before washing laundry.

The discoloration should disappear within 24 hours. If it does not, residents should flush all faucets in their house for five minutes. If the discoloration remains, call the City at 575/526-0500 for assistance. The TTY phone number is 575/541-2182.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials defiantly rejected a Russian demand that their forces in Mariupol lay down arms and raise white flags Monday in exchange for safe passage out of the besieged strategic port city. Even as Russia intensified its attempt to pummel Mariupol into surrender, its offensive...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Government
NBC News

U.S. Marines who perished in Norway helicopter crash identified

Four U.S. Marines killed when a helicopter crashed in Norway last week during a joint training exercise with NATO allies were identified Sunday. In a statement, the U.S. Marines Corps identified the deceased: Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Capt. Ross A. Reynolds of Leominster, Mass.; Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy of Cambridge, Ohio; and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Waste#Water Pressure#El Camino Real#Uban Construction#Las Cruces Utilities#Elks#Country Club Estates#Cielo Vista Patio Homes#Sun Country Estates#Country Clube Manor#Arrowhead Estates#Hermosillo Estates#Mi Tierra#Lchba Tracks#Cvs Pharmacy#Cleaning#Spitz#Rio Bravo Way And#Tty
The Hill

David Beckham turns over Instagram account to doctor in Ukraine

David Beckham on Sunday handed his social media channels including his Instagram and Facebook feeds to a Ukrainian doctor to share what life is like in a perinatal hospital in Kharkiv, Ukraine amid the Russian invasion of the country. The soccer superstar, who has 71.6 million followers on Instagram, turned...
CELEBRITIES
Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico

248
Followers
1K+
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

Las Cruces is the economic and geographic center of the Mesilla Valley, the agricultural region on the floodplain of the Rio Grande which extends from Hatch to the west side of El Paso, Texas. Las Cruces is the home of New Mexico State University (NMSU), New Mexico's only land-grant university. The city's major employer is the federal government on nearby White Sands Test Facility and White Sands Missile Range. The Organ Mountains, 10 miles (16 km) to the east, are dominant in the city's landscape, along with the Doña Ana Mountains, Robledo Mountains, and Picacho Peak. Las Cruces lies 225 miles (362 km) south of Albuquerque, 42 miles (68 km) northwest of El Paso, Texas and 41 miles (66 km) north of the Mexican border at Sunland Park.

Comments / 0

Community Policy