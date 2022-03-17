NO-DES Water Line Cleaning

Las Cruces Utilities will be cleaning water lines using the Neutral Output Discharge Elimination System (NO-DES) in the Elks, Country Club Estates, Cielo Vista Patio Homes, Jasmine Gardens, Sun Country Estates, Heather Estates, Country Clube Manor, Arrowhead Estates, Hermosillo Estates, North Ridge, Vista Del Rio, River Valley View, Independence Village, Valle Vista, Mi Tierra, Stoneway, LCHBA Tracks, and CVS Pharmacy subdivisions.

Cleaning will begin Monday March 21, 2022, and will continue to April 18, 2022, to remove accumulated iron and manganese in the water lines. NO-DES cleans water lines without water waste, thus promoting conservation of water. Residents may experience no water or low water pressure during the flushing.

The affected areas are bounded by:

North Main Street and Elks Drive.

El Camino Real and Spitz Street.

Valley View Avenue to Lavender Drive.

Lavender Drive to Rio Bravo Way and Elks Drive.

Elks Drive and Reina Drive.

Residents near R-1A zoning, single-family medium density, in City Council District 4, may notice discolored water due to iron and manganese. Although the water is safe to drink, City officials recommend waiting for the water to become clear before washing laundry.

The discoloration should disappear within 24 hours. If it does not, residents should flush all faucets in their house for five minutes. If the discoloration remains, call the City at 575/526-0500 for assistance. The TTY phone number is 575/541-2182.