Newark, NJ

3 Arrests, 1 Day: Newark Police Crack Down On Gun Violence

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KPIgA_0eiMsBPw00
Deion Brison, Daniel Molloy and James Mitchell. Photo Credit: Newark PD

Three gunman were arrested in a series of separate incidents across Newark in just one day, authorities announced.

Among them, Ewing's Deion Brison, 26; Newark's Daniel Molloy, 48; and Irvington's James Mitchell, 23; were arrested on various charges, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

Brison was running through local yards with a loaded handgun after shooting a victim on Lyons Avenue near Bergen Street around 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, O'Hara said. He was taken into custody on Goldsmith Avenue and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a handgun, and possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose.

The victim was hospitalized and is reportedly in stable condition. The handgun was found on Pomona Avenue.

In a separate incident, Molloy pointed a gun at workers inside of Express Laundry, located at 1138 Broad Street, at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, O'Hara said. Police identified Molloy as a resident of the Rivera Hotel at 169 Clinton Ave., and obtained a search warrant of his home.

The warrant turned up a replica handgun and Molloy was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and unlawful possession of other weapons.

Police spotted Mitchell with a gun near 18th Avenue and Melrose Avenue at 9 p.m., police said. Upon becoming aware of police presence, Mitchell ran.

Community members reported seeing him running and dropping items in the 800 block of 18th Avenue. After a brief foot pursuit, he was arrested and police recovered a loaded handgun, where he was seen dropping items, O'Hara said. Mitchell was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, and obstruction of the administration of the law.

Lastly, officers investigating shots fired located a black Infiniti parked on Melrose Avenue just north of 18th Avenue with a handgun in plain view.

The weapon was safely recovered along with marijuana found inside the vehicle. The incident remains under investigation.

“Working to reduce violence is a top priority for Newark Police,” Director O’Hara said. “I commend our officers for their commitment to apprehending shooting suspects and to removing illegal firearms from our streets.

"We are also tremendously grateful for the community’s invaluable partnership in immediately reporting people seen in possession of guns in their neighborhoods.

“So far this year, we show a 51 percent increase in weapon possession arrests and a 36 percent increase in firearms recovered when compared to the same period last year. We applaud the community for helping us to achieve these results.”

To report information, call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at https://npd.newarkpublicsafety.org/ or through our Smartphone App on Apple’s App Store or Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

Comments / 9

Sheila Philips
1d ago

Get them all, clean up Newark before the Summer please so our children can have a great summer again

Reply(1)
4
 

Daily Voice

'Paralyzed For Being Black': Family Says Unarmed NJ Man Was Shot Unjustly By Police

A New Jersey man is suing the City of Trenton claiming that he was unjustly shot by police while unarmed, causing paralysis from the chest down. Jajuan R. Henderson, 29, was getting iced tea from his car — which was parallel parked outside the Centre Street home he was visiting — when he was “boxed in” by an unidentified dark-colored vehicle shortly after midnight on Saturday, Feb. 12, according to a release from Zeff Law Firm.
TRENTON, NJ
