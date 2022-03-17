How 8 platforms pay content creators, from TikTok to YouTube

As the metaverse rapidly expands, major businesses and brands are picking up the tools needed to fill the virtual void and deliver immersive online experiences. Adobe, known for its photo- and video-editing software, released a "metaverse playbook" on Tuesday and announced partnerships with Coca Cola, NASCAR, Epic Games and NVIDIA on a range of metaverse-related projects. Adobe told CBS MoneyWatch that hundreds of brands are already using its existing 3D tools to create interactive content, adding that demand for tools used to create photorealistic replicas of their products grew 100% from a year ago.
