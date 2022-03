South Glens Falls Police are looking for the public's help in figuring out who this guy is. The man walked in to the McDonalds on 111 Main Street around 9:30 Sunday night. When he got to the counter he showed a small black gun to the clerk and told the employee to give him the money from the register. The employee put the money in a bag and the robber took off, though it's not known exactly how much cash he got away with.

