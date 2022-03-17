ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Longtime Iowa legislator Rob Bacon bows out of 2022 election, endorses Rep. Phil Thompson

By Danielle Gehr, Ames Tribune
Amest Tribune
Amest Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aXNzR_0eiMqM3V00

After nearly a decade in the Iowa House, Rep. Rob Bacon will not seek reelection in 2022.

Bacon, R-Slater, was first elected to the Iowa Senate in 2010. After redistricting in the following years, he ran for the 48th District House seat, representing all of Hamilton County and portions of Webster, Boone and Story counties, since 2013.

Bacon's final term will end in January, marking 10 years in the Iowa House. The former Nevada and Slater funeral home owner is looking forward to working on his short game in golf, camping, and spending time with grandkids after his time at the Statehouse ends.

"Let me put it this way, I'm going to miss the people down here," Bacon said. "I'm going to miss the procedure down here quite a bit."

Bacon said he had already discussed with his family the possibility of not seeking reelection. When redistricting put him in the same district as Republican colleague Rep. Phil Thompson, that sealed his decision. The new House District 48 represents all of Boone County and a portion of Story County, including part of Ames.

"Phil's a good representative and I decided to make good on not running again," Bacon said. "Not a fun decision, not an easy one, but right now I'm feeling that it was the right one."

District 49 Rep. Dave Deyoe, R-Nevada, will be running unopposed for the District 51 seat now due to redistricting. No Democrat opponent is listed in the Iowa Secretary of State primary candidate list.

When Bacon ran for office, his main objective was to lower taxes for Iowans. He said this objective has been achieved after Reynolds signed the 3.9% flat tax bill this year following previous reductions in 2018 and 2021. Over the next few years, Iowa will lower top earners' tax rates until all Iowans pay the same rate.

Bacon said he is proud of the work the Iowa Legislature has done on rural health and telehealth, and hopes to see future legislators continue to focus on mental health.

"Iowa's the best-kept secret in the country," Bacon said. "With our state parks, our county conservation areas and everything. We've got the greatest people ... It's wonderful."

Danielle Gehr is a politics and government reporter for the Ames Tribune. She can be reached by email at dgehr@gannett.com, phone at (515) 663-6925 or on Twitter at @Dani_Gehr.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Hamilton, IA
State
Nevada State
City
Nevada, IA
City
Boone, IA
City
Slater, IA
Local
Iowa Elections
Local
Iowa Government
The Associated Press

Video shows cop kneeling on Wisconsin student’s neck

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — School officials in Kenosha, Wisconsin, released surveillance footage that shows an off-duty police officer putting his knee on a 12-year-old girl’s neck to restrain her amid a lunchtime fight. The Kenosha Unified School District released redacted footage of the March 4 fight on Friday....
KENOSHA, WI
The Hill

Judge finds that ex-county clerk Kim Davis violated same-sex couples' constitutional rights

A Kentucky federal judge on Friday ruled that former county clerk Kim Davis violated two gay couples' constitutional rights when she repeatedly denied them a marriage license. U.S. Judge David Bunning in the Eastern District of Kentucky found Davis guilty of violating the constitutional rights of the plaintiffs in the case, David Ermold and David Moore, and James Yates and Will Smith, according to the court document. The matter will likely go to trial to determine the damages.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Thompson
NBC News

Virginian-Pilot reporter among 2 killed in Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. A Virginia newspaper reporter was one of two people killed during a shooting early Saturday outside a restaurant and bar, authorities said. Sierra Jenkins, 25, who covered education for The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, died at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after the shooting outside Chicho’s Pizza Backstage, according to officials.
NORFOLK, VA
FOXBusiness

Equifax, Experian, TransUnion to remove majority of medical debts from consumers' credit reports

Equifax, Experian and TransUnion have announced they will collectively remove nearly 70% of medical collection debt tradelines from credit reports. Starting July 1, paid medical collection debt will no longer be included on consumer credit reports. In addition, the time period before unpaid medical collection debt would appear on a consumer’s report will be increased from 6 months to one year, offering consumers more time to address their debt with insurance and healthcare providers before it is reported.
HEALTH
Amest Tribune

Amest Tribune

244
Followers
408
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ames, IA from The Ames Tribune.

 http://amestribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy