The Europa League is the baby brother of the Champions League, but it can get very exciting. The former UEFA Cup saw some incredible teams win it over the years. We all remember the great Sevilla run, winning three in a row from 2014 until 2016. One team that looks to join the ranks of Europa League winners is Atalanta. Their meteoric rise in the last few years granted them a few European football adventures, including a run to the quarterfinals of the Champions League in 2020. Now, they are in the Europa League and they can definitely lift the trophy at the end of the campaign. Here are three reasons Atalanta will win the Europa League.

UEFA ・ 2 HOURS AGO