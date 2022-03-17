ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paden City, WV

Paden City added to Superfund priorities list by EPA

By Paul Giannamore
WTOV 9
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaden City has been added to the national Superfund priorities list by the U.S....

wtov9.com

The Associated Press

Video shows cop kneeling on Wisconsin student’s neck

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — School officials in Kenosha, Wisconsin, released surveillance footage that shows an off-duty police officer putting his knee on a 12-year-old girl’s neck to restrain her amid a lunchtime fight. The Kenosha Unified School District released redacted footage of the March 4 fight on Friday....
KENOSHA, WI
The Hill

Judge finds that ex-county clerk Kim Davis violated same-sex couples' constitutional rights

A Kentucky federal judge on Friday ruled that former county clerk Kim Davis violated two gay couples' constitutional rights when she repeatedly denied them a marriage license. U.S. Judge David Bunning in the Eastern District of Kentucky found Davis guilty of violating the constitutional rights of the plaintiffs in the case, David Ermold and David Moore, and James Yates and Will Smith, according to the court document. The matter will likely go to trial to determine the damages.
KENTUCKY STATE
Shelley Moore Capito
NBC News

Virginian-Pilot reporter among 2 killed in Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. A Virginia newspaper reporter was one of two people killed during a shooting early Saturday outside a restaurant and bar, authorities said. Sierra Jenkins, 25, who covered education for The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, died at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after the shooting outside Chicho’s Pizza Backstage, according to officials.
NORFOLK, VA
FOXBusiness

Equifax, Experian, TransUnion to remove majority of medical debts from consumers' credit reports

Equifax, Experian and TransUnion have announced they will collectively remove nearly 70% of medical collection debt tradelines from credit reports. Starting July 1, paid medical collection debt will no longer be included on consumer credit reports. In addition, the time period before unpaid medical collection debt would appear on a consumer’s report will be increased from 6 months to one year, offering consumers more time to address their debt with insurance and healthcare providers before it is reported.
HEALTH

