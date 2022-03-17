ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

2022 Transit Operator Appreciation Day - Friday, March 18th, 2022

Kansas City, Kansas
Kansas City, Kansas
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GvTYe_0eiMozgO00

Friday, March 18th, 2022, is Transit Operator Appreciation Day.

Each day Transit Operators work hard providing services and transportation to residents of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, KS. From driving on sunny days, to days when temperatures are at freezing levels, our amazing operators provide efficient and safe driving to ensure residents are able to get to various routes throughout the community.

The Unified Government Transportation Department, along with Mayor Garner, Elected Officials and all UG staff members want to express our support and gratitude to the amazing Transit Operators in Wyandotte County, and Kansas City, KS.

"We are beyond grateful to have such committed, hardworking, and professional Transit Operators," expressed Unified Government Transportation Department Director, Justus Welker. "Although we honor and thank them everyday, we want to show a special level of gratitude today for the impactful service our Operators provide daily to our community."

To recognize the vital contributions of our transit operators are making in our community, the Unified Government Transportation Department will be hosting an appreciation luncheon and celebration for all Wyandotte County and Kansas City, KS Transit Operators.

To show your support and gratitude, please thank your transit operator everyday, but give them a special thank you on March 18th!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials defiantly rejected a Russian demand that their forces in Mariupol lay down arms and raise white flags Monday in exchange for safe passage out of the besieged strategic port city. Even as Russia intensified its attempt to pummel Mariupol into surrender, its offensive...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Traffic
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, KS
Traffic
County
Wyandotte County, KS
Wyandotte County, KS
Traffic
City
Kansas City, KS
NBC News

U.S. Marines who perished in Norway helicopter crash identified

Four U.S. Marines killed when a helicopter crashed in Norway last week during a joint training exercise with NATO allies were identified Sunday. In a statement, the U.S. Marines Corps identified the deceased: Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Capt. Ross A. Reynolds of Leominster, Mass.; Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy of Cambridge, Ohio; and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appreciation Day#Ug#Ks Transit Operators
The Hill

David Beckham turns over Instagram account to doctor in Ukraine

David Beckham on Sunday handed his social media channels including his Instagram and Facebook feeds to a Ukrainian doctor to share what life is like in a perinatal hospital in Kharkiv, Ukraine amid the Russian invasion of the country. The soccer superstar, who has 71.6 million followers on Instagram, turned...
CELEBRITIES
Kansas City, Kansas

Kansas City, Kansas

80
Followers
203
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City, abbreviated as "KCK", is the third-largest city in the State of Kansas, the county seat of Wyandotte County, and the third-largest city of the Kansas City metropolitan area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy