2022 Transit Operator Appreciation Day - Friday, March 18th, 2022

Friday, March 18th, 2022, is Transit Operator Appreciation Day.

Each day Transit Operators work hard providing services and transportation to residents of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, KS. From driving on sunny days, to days when temperatures are at freezing levels, our amazing operators provide efficient and safe driving to ensure residents are able to get to various routes throughout the community.

The Unified Government Transportation Department, along with Mayor Garner, Elected Officials and all UG staff members want to express our support and gratitude to the amazing Transit Operators in Wyandotte County, and Kansas City, KS.

"We are beyond grateful to have such committed, hardworking, and professional Transit Operators," expressed Unified Government Transportation Department Director, Justus Welker. "Although we honor and thank them everyday, we want to show a special level of gratitude today for the impactful service our Operators provide daily to our community."

To recognize the vital contributions of our transit operators are making in our community, the Unified Government Transportation Department will be hosting an appreciation luncheon and celebration for all Wyandotte County and Kansas City, KS Transit Operators.

To show your support and gratitude, please thank your transit operator everyday, but give them a special thank you on March 18th!