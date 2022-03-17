Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 10 new deaths, 899 new cases
BOSTON ( WWLP ) – State public health officials reported 10 new confirmed deaths and 899 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 505
- 5-9 years: 413
- 10-14 years: 386
- 15-19 years: 1,004
- 20-29 years: 2,636
- 30-39 years: 1,168
- 40-49 years: 940
- 50-59 years: 920
- 60-69 years: 725
- 70-79 years: 442
- 80+ years: 288
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 54,409 new tests were performed with an overall of 41,748,777 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests : A total of 7,685 new individuals have tested positive with 4,367,200 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.59%
Hospitalizations:
There are 228 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 29 patients that are in intensive care units, 11 patients intubated, 140 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 78 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 899
- Total Cases: 1,551,810
- New Deaths: 10
- Total Deaths: 18,926
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 120
- Total Cases: 133,245
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 1,097
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,309,734
- Booster doses administered: 2,892,511
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 8.6% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.14% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 60
- Total Confirmed Cases: 131,934
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,765
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 35
- Total Confirmed Cases: 27,215
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 349
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 14
- Total Confirmed Cases: 10,382
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 132
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 13
- Total Confirmed Cases: 22,831
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 365
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 834 new cases in the last week with a total of 73,525 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 116,975 new tests reported with a total of 14,852,208.
