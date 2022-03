WASHINGTON — An Ohio man accused of stealing a bottle of bourbon during the assault on the U.S. Capitol Building pleaded guilty Monday to two counts in the case. Robert Anthony Lyon, of Columbus, appeared before U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton to plead guilty to one count each of theft of government property and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds. Both are Class "A" misdemeanors that carry a maximum sentence of up to one year in prison, but prosecutors said in plea paperwork he faced a likely recommended sentence of 0-6 months behind bars.

