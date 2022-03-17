ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Killeen police searching for alleged juvenile suspect in burglary

By Khadeeja Umana
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2go8se_0eiMnTfT00

Killeen police are searching for an alleged juvenile suspect in the burglary of a vehicle.

Police said officers received information in late January about the burglary at the 4200 block of Lonesome Dove Drive. The suspects reportedly removed two cell phones from a vehicle.

"The victim checked their phone account and located videos showing the same juvenile male," said police. "The male is described as a black male with glasses and black wavy/curly hair."

Anyone with information is being asked to call Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com .

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bell County, TX
Bell County, TX
Crime & Safety
Killeen, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Killeen, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Burglary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kxxv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy