Killeen police searching for alleged juvenile suspect in burglary

Killeen police are searching for an alleged juvenile suspect in the burglary of a vehicle.

Police said officers received information in late January about the burglary at the 4200 block of Lonesome Dove Drive. The suspects reportedly removed two cell phones from a vehicle.

"The victim checked their phone account and located videos showing the same juvenile male," said police. "The male is described as a black male with glasses and black wavy/curly hair."

Anyone with information is being asked to call Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com .