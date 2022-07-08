ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buy 'Where The Crawdads Sing' for Under $10 Before the Film Adaptation’s Debut

By Julia Teti
 4 days ago
When one of our favorite books gets the movie adaptation treatment, we’re curious to see what the film will ultimately look like. Will our favorite scenes be featured? How will the film deviate from the book? We could go on with all the inquiries we have. In fact, these are the very questions we’re asking ourselves now that one of Reese Witherspoon ’s beloved book club selections is heading to the big screen in a matter of days. Before Where the Crawdads Sing hits theaters on July 15, you can get your copy of the New York Times Bestseller for less than $10 on Amazon .

Delia Owens’ novel feels tailor-made for a film adaptation. Where the Crawdads Sing tells the story of a girl who’s lived in and has taken care of herself in a marsh near Barkley Cove, a quiet town in North Carolina, for most of her life. Although the town looks at Kya Clark as an oddity, the sensitive young woman is more in tune with the world around her than many realize. But when a young man named Chase Andrews is found dead , Kya becomes one of the prime suspects.

Buy: ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ by Delia Owens $9.98

The book is as much a thrilling murder mystery as it is a coming-of-age story and a thoughtful, lyrical meditation on the natural world around us. After choosing the novel as her September 2018 book club selection, Witherspoon became enthralled by the story. It’s really no wonder the producer and Oscar-winning actress wanted to give the beloved novel the big screen treatment. Where the Crawdads Sing hasn’t even hit theaters yet, and already causing quite a stir.

The film stars Normal People alum Daisy Edgar-Jones along with Harris Dickinson as Chase Andrews, Taylor John Smith as Tate Walker, David Stratharin, and more. The above trailer for the film teases how the thrilling story will be brought to life. We don’t know about you, but we’re pretty sold on this book-to-screen iteration. Before the film hits theaters on July 15, make sure you get your copy of Where the Crawdads Sing now.

