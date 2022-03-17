ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

A Reese Witherspoon Book Club Pick Is Getting A Movie Adaptation & The Novel Is Currently Less Than $10 on Amazon

By Julia Teti
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y8gqn_0eiMmdRE00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When one of our favorite books gets the movie adaptation treatment, we’re curious to see what the film will ultimately look like. Will our favorite scenes be featured? Who will bring these characters to life? We could go on with all the inquiries we have. In fact, these are the very questions we’re asking ourselves now that one of Reese Witherspoon ’s beloved book club selections is being adapted to the screen, and the first look images just came out. But before Where the Crawdads Sing hits theaters this summer, you can get your copy of the New York Times Bestseller for less than $10 on Amazon .

Delia Owens’ novel feels tailor-made for the big screen. Where the Crawdads Sing tells the story of a girl who’s lived in and has taken care of herself in a marsh near Barkley Cove, a quiet town in North Carolina, for most of her life. Although the town looks at Kya Clark as an oddity, the sensitive young woman is more in tune with the world around her than many realize. But when a young man named Chase Andrews is found dead , Kya becomes one of the prime suspects.

The book is as much a thrilling murder mystery as it is a coming-of-age story and a thoughtful, lyrical meditation on the natural world around us. After choosing the book as her September 2018 book club selection, Witherspoon became enthralled by the story. It’s really no wonder the producer and Oscar-winning actress wanted to give the beloved novel the big screen treatment. Where the Crawdads Sing hasn’t even hit theaters yet, and already causing quite a stir.

The film stars Normal People alum Daisy Edgar-Jones along with Harris Dickinson as Chase Andrews, David Stratharin, and more. First-look images of the film were published by Vanity Fair , and the photos perfectly capture the lush, mysterious town and marsh where the story takes place. “I read this novel probably in one day, maybe two days. I just couldn’t put it down,” Witherspoon told Vanity Fair.

“I fell in love with Kya as a main character, as a little girl who’s growing up in this very rural area, who’s shunned by society, and is trying to find a way to just save herself, just survive. And the way that Delia Owens wrote this book with such authenticity, you could just tell she really grew up in this place. She really appreciated the nature around her.” Well, now we’re totally sold! Make sure you get your copy of Where the Crawdads Sing now.

Buy: ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ by Delia Owens $9.98

Before you go, click here to see 10 of Reese Witherspoon’s best book club picks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ki9Ye_0eiMmdRE00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 4

Related
Apartment Therapy

Check Out Reese Witherspoon’s Airy Blue-Gray Kitchen Cabinets

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When she’s not posting about her favorite books or taking part in the latest TikTok trend, Reese Witherspoon loves to show off her gorgeous home on Instagram. Earlier this month in a snap toasting to the end of dry January with her twin daughter, Ava Phillippe, the pair posed in Witherspoon’s bright and airy kitchen.
HOME & GARDEN
UPI News

Spring reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV

March 17 (UPI) -- Deep Water, Tokyo Vice and other books are being adapted for film and television this spring. New adaptations will open in theaters and debut on streaming services in March, April and May. Some big-name stars are attached to movies and TV series based on books. Here's...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Netflix Just Added Two Of The All-Time Best Stephen King Adaptations

When it comes to Stephen King adaptations, Netflix has done right by fans of the beloved author. Not only has the streaming service produced three of them as exclusives in the last five years – Mike Flanagan's Gerald's Game, Zak Hilditch's 1922, and Vincenzo Natali's In The Tall Grass – but they are also the streaming home of a number of classics. Today, that special section of their library has grown in significant ways, as two of the all time best King movies are now available to watch with a subscription and just a few clicks: Frank Darabont's The Shawshank Redemption and The Green Mile.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Person
Harris Dickinson
In Style

People With Thin, Fine Hair Say This Shampoo Adds a Fullness That Lasts

I'm not here to crush any souls, but it's difficult to permanently change naturally fine strands — blame genetics (or your parents). However, here's some good news: There are hair care products that can fake the illusion of fuller locks. The Rene Furterer Volumea Volumizing Shampoo is a prime example; reviewers say it adds weightless lift and body to flat hair, and the look lasts for days on end.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Experts Say These Are The Worst Hairstyles For Thin, Fine And Aging Hair

While there are plenty of hairstyles out there that can conceal and tone down hair thinning, loss and fine locks, there are also ones that can hightlight the problem or draw attention to these aspects. Some cuts may point out a receding hairline, split ends, brittle tresses and other common issues without your noticing. We checked in with Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Melissa Gilbert, aesthetician at Fantastic Services for tips regarding aging hair and what 3 styles might draw the eye to thin hair more than others. Read on for cuts to avoid, and suggestions for concealing these hair related problems instead.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vanity Fair
The Independent

Vanity Fair under fire for ‘dreadful’ photoshop of Nicole Kidman

Vanity Fair’s latest cover of Nicole Kidman is facing some backlash for using too much photoshop. The magazine just released its 28th annual Hollywood Issue, which features eight celebrities on different covers. In the cover of Kidman, 54, she is wearing a matching black mini skirt and bra top, designed by Miu Miu. “Presenting our 28th annual Hollywood Issue, starring Academy Award nominee @NicoleKidman,” Vanity Fair wrote on Instagram. The post also included a video of Kidman at her photoshoot and an image of her Vanity Fair cover.“The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star has held the keys to Hollywood for...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

This is the new Netflix crime series everyone will be talking about

Not everyone was blown away by Karin Slaughter’s 2019 novel Pieces of Her, with some of the novelist’s fans taking to Amazon’s review section to lament that this one seemed a bit more plodding or by-the-numbers than some of her other works. Be that as it may, though, there’s some gorgeous prose to be found in this story, which also easily lent itself to a TV adaptation. One that, in fact, just hit Netflix on Friday, March 4, with Toni Collette in the role of the mother who’s central to the narrative (Laura Oliver).
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Beautiful Wife Christine Baumgatner For Date Night At The SAG Awards

Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, enjoyed a rare public date night at the SAG Awards! See the pics!. Kevin Costner changed out his holster and cowboy hat for a tuxedo as he hit the SAG Awards red carpet, alongside his stunning wife, Christine Baumgartner. The Yellowstone star wore a standard black tux, as his wife stunned in a plunging, sparkling peach gown. Costner, who stars as John Dutton in Paramount’s show, lead the ensemble on the red carpet after their co-star rejected getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
SheKnows

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper's Brief Embrace at the SAG Awards Has the Whole Internet Spiraling

Click here to read the full article. At Sunday night’s SAG Awards, there was a major A-list celebrity reunion that had fans wishing it was 2019 all over again. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper shared a moment at the ceremony that was reminiscent of their cozy and cuddly award show season when A Star Is Born was nominated. Wearing a stunning white Armani Privé gown and dripping in diamonds by Tiffany & Co., Lady Gaga showed up looking picture-perfect to see her former co-star. The cameras captured them in a warm embrace with the “Poker Face” singer closing her eyes while snuggling...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Zoë Kravitz Knows The Power Of A Jaw-Dropping LBD

If you’ve kept a watchful eye on The Batman press tour, you’ll have noticed one thing: Zoë Kravitz has only worn black. Not a hint of colour has made it into her red-carpet looks thus far, save the dazzling emerald earrings that jeweller and close pal Jessica McCormack lent her for the film’s New York premiere.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

Keanu Reeves’ Motorcycle Looks It Came Straight Out of ‘John Wick’ Movies

Sometimes it is hard to tell fact from fiction. Keanu Reeves on a motorcycle? Or is this just a new scene from John Wick 4?. Okay, no it isn’t an unreleased scene or anything. Reeves was seen in Hollywood as he went out for lunch. He was spotted on his blue ARCH motorcycle with red accents. It is a strange bike to look at. Almost like a Frankenstein between a bobber, a chopper with the fat wheel in the back, and like the front end of a BMW cruiser. The thing is… I can’t say that I hate it.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You See The Private Texts That Kanye Just Leaked—Kim Must Be So Mad!

Kanye West has been very public about his attempts to woo back ex wife Kim Kardashian, using Instagram as a platform to display his affections to the mother-of-four. However, West recently took things to the next level, sharing personal screenshots of texts exchanged between him and Kardashian, in which his ex expressed displeasure in his actions towards her new beau, Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Suddenly Removing Major ABC Show

Netflix is removing a key ABC title from its collection. After streaming on Netflix throughout most of its existence, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is leaving the service. Per Netflix's official landing page for the series, the show's "last chance to watch" date is Feb. 28, meaning it will leave on March 1. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which is based on the law enforcement agency created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby for Marvel Comics, seems to be a casualty of Disney reclaiming the streaming licenses for numerous properties, including several Marvel titles.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

SheKnows

37K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy