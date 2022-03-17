ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

ABC Action News a finalist for American Bar Association Award

ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nklIa_0eiMmSg700

The American Bar Association announced Wednesday ABC Action News' investigation, Crisis in Corrections , is a finalist for a Silver Gavel Award for Media and the Arts.

According to the ABA , the awards "recognize outstanding work that fosters the American public's understanding of law and the legal system."

The Crisis in Corrections series was put together by members of the ABC Action News I-Team including investigative reporters Adam Walser and Kylie McGivern , executive producer Melanie Payne, and photographer/editor Matt McGlashen.

The competition in the television category is tough this year. Along with ABC Action News' Crisis in Corrections series include 48 Hours' "A Promise to Ahmaud," 60 Minutes' "Attack on the Judiciary," and WXYZ's "Probate Problems Reforming Michigan's Guardianship Laws."

The Silver Gavel Awards for Media and the Arts have been presented since 1958 and the ABA Standing Committee on Gavel Awards will make the final decision.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Action News WFTS

Links mentioned on ABC Action News in March

ABC Action News is committed to sharing important links with you, the viewer. Below you will find the links mentioned on ABC Action News during the month of March:. Live Nation to host its annual job fair at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on Saturday, March 12 and Saturday, March 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Madison365

Madison365 named finalist for six Milwaukee Press Club Awards

Madison365 has been named a finalist for six 2021 Milwaukee Press Club Awards, including for reporting, social media and overall excellence for online news publication. MPC named three finalists in each category, with final placement of gold, silver and bronze awards to be announced at the organization’s Gridiron Dinner on May 6.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Action News#Crisis In Corrections#Aba
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy