ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

‘Speech of a loser’: Sen. Graham blasts Putin in tweets

By Braley Dodson
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rfoeY_0eiMmA2H00

WASHINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted that “Putin is losing” and “This is the speech of a loser” Thursday following comments where the Russian leader called for a “necessary self-cleaning” of “traitors” in the European country.

“He would not be threatening his own people if they were with him,” Graham tweeted. “I sense things are breaking in Russia. This was the statement of a desperate man.”

If Putin were to use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine, “I would consider that a NATO Article 5 breach,” Graham wrote. “Radiation would flow outside Ukraine and negatively impact the entire region, including NATO members.”

NATO Article 5 states that an attack against one member of the organization is an “attack against all allies.”

Earlier this month, Graham said tweeted that someone should “step up to the plate” and “take this guy out,” stating that “You would be doing your country — and the world — a great service.”

Putin’s comments included that Russians “will always be able to distinguish the true patriots from the scum and the traitors, and just to spit them out like a midge that accidentally flew into their mouths,” according to Reuters.

Millions of Ukrainians have fled their country since Russia began an unprovoked invasion on Feb. 24. Since then, Putin has shut down news outlets in the country and detained thousands of protestors.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Post

Liz Cheney nails the truth about ‘the Putin wing of the GOP’

Rep. Liz Cheney says so. The Wyoming Republican made the charge this weekend, in reference to a former Trump administration official who openly sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. Few Republicans are in that camp, of...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsey Graham
The US Sun

RAF’s deadly £100million ‘beast mode’ jets land in UK ready to ‘make Putin sweat’ as tensions mount over Ukraine

THE UK welcomed £300m of supersonic F-35B Lightning fighter jets as international military tensions reached fever pitch. While Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine killed innocents, the government quietly boosted its capability with new stealth aircraft which boast a devastating "beast mode". The war machines carry a staggering 22,000lbs of...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sen#Ukraine#Nuclear Weapon#European#Nato#Russians#Reuters#Ukrainians#Nexstar Media Inc
Fox News

MSNBC guest falsely claims Trump was 'installed' as president

Left-wing writer Sarah Kendzior is falsely claiming former President Donald Trump was "installed" as president of the United States, rather than being duly-elected by defeating Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. Kendzior made the claim during a Saturday appearance on MSNBC's "The Cross Connection," arguing Trump's purpose was to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy