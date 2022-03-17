“The DA does not speak for my mother”: Robert Neulander’s children speak out on guilty verdict

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thursday morning Ari Neulander, the son of Robert Neulander walked into the Onondaga County courtroom hand-in-hand with his father. Just eight hours later and Robert was being escorted out of that same courtroom in handcuffs after the jury found him guilty of murdering his wife Leslie and tampering with evidence.

Ari and his sister Jenna left the courthouse hand-in-hand as they walked over to the Onondaga County Justice Center with likely other family members.

NewsChannel 9 spoke with Robert Neulander’s son, Ari, moments after the conviction; and despite the second guilty verdict, the family is standing behind Robert.

“We wouldn’t be here without my parents and I assure you every one of my family members would have been taking the stand against my father if he had done anything to my mother,” Ari Neulander

Neulander’s defense attorney, Jonathan Bach, who works for the same law firm that won Robert his first appeal said another appeal is already in the works.

“I don’t have much to say except that of course we’re disappointed and we do plan to appeal,” Bach said.

“This is a travesty of justice once again and we’re gonna get him out again however long that takes,” Ari Neulander

Since Neulander has the support of his children, District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick has felt he’s been the advocate for Leslie, but Ari said that’s not the case, calling the DA a liar and a bully.

“He’s a predator in this community, he’s the most dangerous person to anybody in this community…we miss our mother dearly and if she were here she would be disgusted with how this community has treated her family,” Ari Neulander said.

Robert Neulander was booked at the Onondaga County Justice Center and will stay in jail until his April 11 sentencing where he will likely be sentenced to many years in prison. He faces 20 years to life.

