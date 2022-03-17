ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 former Polk County girls basketball players to compete in NCAA Tournament

By Robert Magobet, The Ledger
 2 days ago

Two former Polk County high school girls basketball players are a part of a UCF women's basketball program that has earned its highest seed for the NCAA Tournament in program history.

Former Winter Haven guard Diamond Battles, who was the county player of the year her junior year, and former Bartow forward Tay Sanders will be lacing their sneakers up for March Madness this weekend, competing with the current American Athletic Conference champions — a program that has made the Big Dance for the third time in four years.

Battles was a part of Winter Haven when the Blue Devils won three straight state titles, while being a part of the only girls team to play in the GEICO High School Basketball Nationals Tournament that broadcasted on ESPN in 2018. The former all-county guard averaged 12.2 points and 8.5 rebounds her senior season, and helped the No. 1 program in Class 8A as well as all classes to a 32-1 record in 2017.

Battles, who was named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Year earlier this month, is averaging 13.8 points, 3.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds as a senior starting guard for UCF. Her season-high this year is 25 points versus Memphis on Feb. 5. Last season, she was named to the American Athletic Conference All-Tournament Team. And she made the SportsCenter Top-10 for a block in the AAC quarterfinal.

Her teammate, Sanders averaged 13.9 points and 7.4 rebounds in her senior season at Bartow, which ended on a 17-9 note.

On UCF, Sanders is averaging 9.3 points and 4.4 rebounds. Her highest scoring output of the year was when she racked up 23 points versus Houston on Oct. 11. The Bartow-native last season was American Athletic Conference Second-Team thanks to leading the team in scoring at 10.4 points.

More Polk County women athletes to represent in NCAA tourney

Battles' former teammate at Winter Haven, Franklin, is playing at Kansas. Battles also experienced all the ESPN recognition and the third straight state title, but she was the main cog of the team as a junior guard. In 2018, Franklin was The Ledger's Player of the Year thanks to her leading the Blue Devils in 13 scoring categories, including total points (453), scoring average (14.6), games played (31) and 3-pointers (38), among nine other categories.

"I couldn't be more proud of KB (Franklin) and Diamond," Winter Haven head coach Johnnie Lawson said. "They both have worked so hard during the off-season and during the season they definitely deserve to be dancing."

Franklin this year for Kansas is averaging 12.1 points and 3.1 rebounds. Just last season, she was on the All-Big 12 Team as an Honorable Mention, and she was on the Big 12- All-Freshman Team, too.

Also joining the Big Dance is former Santa Fe Catholic player Kassidy Jones, who is playing for Mercer University. Jones as a senior guard at Santa Fe last year averaged 13.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and five assists, and her work put her on the all-county's first-team in 2021. She also led Santa Fe Catholic to its first-ever district crown.

The former Santa Fe six-sport athlete played in a limited role this year, appearing in seven games. Her best game was versus UNC Greensboro on Feb. 12, when she scored four points and brought down three rebounds in six minutes of action.

NCAA Tournament games schedule

UCF (25-3) as the No. 7 seed will take on Florida (21-10) as the No. 10 seed 3:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPNews. Kansas (20-9) as the No. 8 seed in the tourney will play Georgia Tech (21-10) as the No. 9 seed 6:30 p.m., Saturday on ESPN U. And Mercer University (23-6) as the No. 15 seed will play UConn (25-5) as the No. 2 seed 1 p.m., Saturday on ABC.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: 4 former Polk County girls basketball players to compete in NCAA Tournament

