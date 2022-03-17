ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Coors Light Releases Beer-Flavored Chillollipops for NCAA March Madness

By Chase Thomas
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Zxpm_0eiMlxsj00

It’s time for March Madness, folks. It is almost like Christmas for so many hoops fans all across the country as the NCAA Tournament kicks off on Thurs in the Round of 64. Because of the high profile the tournament brings, various brands may opt to get involved in the NCAA March Madness fun, and Coors Light is no different. Indeed, Coors Light just released a beer-flavored Chillollipops for NCAA March Madness.

It’s exactly how it sounds. It is a lollipop, but the only difference is that it involves Coors Light. The reasoning behind the idea was emotions. With so many teams playing in the Big Dance, it was unlikely that a number of folks would not be on edge while watching their teams play. It’s a one-and-done scenario in the NCAA Tournament. Emotions run high.

Manhattan College professor, Donald E. Gibson, Ph.D., said, “Emotions are contagious.” He continued, “If there are strong emotions around us, it’s very easy to be swept up in them. I believe that something as simple as a lollipop could have a calming influence in an emotionally charged situation.” It’s the little things from his perspective. It’s not as crazy as you might think. Emotions are a funny thing and something as simple as a lollipop could relax and calm a fan going through it in the NCAA Tournament.

How It All Works

Marcelo Pascoa, who is the Vice President of Marketing for the Coors Family of Brands also said, “March is one of the most stressful times of the year for a college basketball fan.” It really is. He added, “During all the incredible highs and lows of March basketball, Coors Light is the brand to bring a moment of chill. Whether in the form of a Chillollipop to bring the calm, or a mountain-cold Coors Light to refresh spirits.”

It’s all about the “chill” element that this will bring. It’s another way for fans of both Coors Light and the NCAA Tournament to watch the game and enjoy themselves. It can only serve as another helpful option as folks really go through it as they live and die with their teams. The point of the Chillollipop is a fun way for folks to enjoy the tournament and keep their emotions in check. Still, it is uncertain if all this will actually prove any serious results. It’s still very hard to say. Pascoa added, “Will it work? We don’t know, but we can’t imagine anyone has ever been unhappy or angry with a lollipop in their mouth, so we wanted to give the Coors Light Chillollipop experiment a try.”

Still, it is another way for folks to enjoy the NCAA Tournament and all that March Madness brings to the world.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Tom Brady’s Ex Bridget Moynahan Reacts To News He’s Coming Out of Retirement

The 2022 NFL season isn’t going to feel so different for Bridget Moynahan after all, now that Tom Brady is back with the Buccaneers. That’s right, Outsiders. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced on Sunday that he will be returning for his 23rd season in the NFL. The addition of Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl winner, instantly makes Tampa Bay a Super Bowl contender. Not only are all of his teammates hyped for him to return, but so, too, is his ex, Bridget Moynahan.
NFL
Outsider.com

What Is Keanu Reeves’ Net Worth?

Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved celebrities in all of Hollywood. That much is clear based on the star actor’s net worth. It proves that his fans don’t have a problem heading to the theater and buying a ticket to see his movies time and time again.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Meet Elon Musk’s 7 Kids: Here Are All of Their Names, Ages, and Mothers

Elon Musk is the father of seven kids. That’s right. The Telsa founder has had a number of relationships in his lifetime. Because of this, Elon Musk has seven kids to his name. But the businessman continues to do his work while tending to his kids’ needs. Let’s take a look at his children and their names, along with their mothers. We can start with the most recent child with his now-off-again partner Grimes.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa March Madness#The Ncaa Tournament#Manhattan College
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Actress’s Malibu Home Hits the Market for Nearly $100 Million

This “Yellowstone” actress’s malibu home recently hit the market for almost $100. Who is this actress, you ask? Well, it’s none other than Barret Swatek. The 45-year-old actress’s trophy home sits on a bluff above El Sol County Beach. The stunning Malibu home is owned by “Yellowstone” actress Barret Swatek and retired hedge-fund manager Adam Weiss. The two are selling the California dream house for $99.5 million. However, that’s more than double what the couple paid the property in 2018. Back then, records state that they dished out $45 million for the mansion. At $99.5 million, the home earns the title of the sixth-most expensive home currently on the market in Los Angeles County. Not only that, but it’s also the second-priciest in Malibu.
MALIBU, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

Keanu Reeves’s Wife: Meet the Action Hero’s Real Life Love

Keanu Reeves is something of a treasure both for his acting prowess and acts of benevolence. When he isn’t starring in top-tier action movies, he’s doing things like giving Harley Davidson bikes for his peers to thank them for their work. However, something we’re not quite as knowledgeable about is his love life. Luckily, Keanu Reeves is happy with his wife, Alexandra Grant, though it’s been a long journey to get there.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

NASCAR Legend Tony Stewart Shows Love To Fellow Indiana Native Chase Briscoe After First Career Win

After a rough rookie year last season, NASCAR driver Chase Briscoe came back with a vengeance, snaring the victory in the fourth Cup Series race of the 2022 season at the Phoenix Raceway. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver was able to take the lead with just three laps remaining, holding off Ross Chastain and crossing the finish line in first place. The win marked Chase Briscoe’s first-ever victory in 40 career starts.
MOTORSPORTS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

425K+
Followers
45K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy