Quest Resource: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

THE COLONY, Texas (AP) _ Quest Resource Holding Corp. (QRHC) on Thursday reported a loss of $541,000 in its fourth quarter.

The The Colony, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and amortization costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The recycling company posted revenue of $46.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.7 million, or 8 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $155.7 million.

