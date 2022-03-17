Lt. Governor Gilchrists inspects M-33 Road Bridge

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist took a trip to Macomb County on Thursday.

Gilchrist inspected the 33 Mile Road Bridge in Macomb County as part of the Whitmer administration’s pilot program to repair bridges and roads in Michigan.

The pilot program aims to streamline the repair of 19 bridges, including 33 and 31 Mile Road bridges in Macomb.

“Governor Whitmer and I have made transformational investments in our infrastructure to fix crumbling roads and bridges like the one I visited in Armada today,” said Lt. Governor Gilchrist in a press release. “Through these investments, we are creating jobs, saving drivers money, and helping Michiganders in every community and every corner of our state travel to their jobs, healthcare, and more. We will keep our foot on the gas to invest in infrastructure in Macomb County and throughout Michigan.”

More information on the pilot project can be found here .





