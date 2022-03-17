ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lt. Governor Gilchrists inspects M-33 Road Bridge

By Wells Foster
 2 days ago

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist took a trip to Macomb County on Thursday.

Gilchrist inspected the 33 Mile Road Bridge in Macomb County as part of the Whitmer administration’s pilot program to repair bridges and roads in Michigan.

The pilot program aims to streamline the repair of 19 bridges, including 33 and 31 Mile Road bridges in Macomb.

“Governor Whitmer and I have made transformational investments in our infrastructure to fix crumbling roads and bridges like the one I visited in Armada today,” said Lt. Governor Gilchrist in a press release. “Through these investments, we are creating jobs, saving drivers money, and helping Michiganders in every community and every corner of our state travel to their jobs, healthcare, and more. We will keep our foot on the gas to invest in infrastructure in Macomb County and throughout Michigan.”

More information on the pilot project can be found here .

MDHHS, task force to look into racism in MI CPS

The Child Welfare Improvement Task Force's recommendations address issues such as children going into foster care because of the effects of poverty, youth who could live with family members instead being placed in non-relative foster homes, and children of color being a disproportionate percentage of those in congregate care facilities.
LANSING, MI
Public invited to Soo Locks opening on March 25

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Soo Locks are set to open on March 25 for the 2022 Great Lakes Shipping Season. The public is invited to see the Poe Lock open at 12:01 a.m. on the 25th. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, Soo Area Office, the Poe Lock […]
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI
Michigan seeing 1,385 COVID-19 cases per day

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan has confirmed 2,770 new COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths since Thursday. That means over the last two days, the state is averaging 770 cases per day. Ingham County has seen 52,947 total cases with 716 total deaths. Eaton County has seen 22,111 total cases with 371 total deaths. Clinton County […]
MICHIGAN STATE
Moving to Michigan? These are the best places to live, according to Niche

(NEXSTAR) — As spring approaches, so does moving season in the United States. According to MovingLabor.com, 80% of moves occur between April and September. To help those looking to move to a new area, Niche this week released its 2022 Best Places to Live in America rankings. “The pandemic triggered a new set of possibilities — […]
MICHIGAN STATE
