WATCH: New Orleans pups get lucky on St.Patrick’s Day and get shipped to new homes in Idaho

By Michaela Romero
 2 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —  On St. Patrick’s Day in the early morning, dozens of at-risk shelter dogs boarded a lifesaving “Flight to Freedom” in New Orleans, La. for a second chance in Boise, Idaho.

Good Flights, a program of Greater Good Charities, conducts life-saving airlifts and supports ground transport for at-risk pet populations with a heavy focus on harder-to-adopt large-breed dogs, homeless cats, asymptomatic heartworm positive shelter dogs, and disaster relief.

To donate and support this “Flight to Freedom,” click here .

Both parties agree Louisiana needs broadband upgrade

Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to Acadiana is scheduled for Monday, March 21. She will talk about the importance of bringing broadband to rural areas. We spoke with Democratic and Republican party leaders in Louisiana about the vice president's trip. Surprisingly, both sides agree.
LOUISIANA STATE
