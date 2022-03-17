ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AARP Tax-Aide has openings for free tax services in Panama City, Panama City Beach

By The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 2 days ago
PANAMA CITY — AARP Foundation Tax-Aide still has openings for its free tax services in Bay County at two sites, one each in Panama City and Panama City Beach.

Community members can call 850-329-5235 to leave a message with their name and phone number. A volunteer will call them back to schedule an appointment.

More from AARP:LETTER: Want to help others? Consider AARP Foundation Tax-Aide

Casto announces re-election:'This is my home': Panama City Beach Councilman Paul Casto runs for re-election

The Panama City site — Trinity Lutheran Church fellowship hall, 1001 W. 11th St — is open each Thursday and Friday through April 15. The Beach site — Northwest Florida Regional Library, 12500 Hutchison Blvd. — is open each Monday and Saturday through April 18, the final day of the tax season.

The organization’s Facebook page, AARP Tax-Aide of Bay County, contains additional information regarding taxes and updates to its services.

Those interested in volunteering with AARP Tax-Aide can register at aarpfoundation.org/taxaidevolunteer to learn more about the available opportunities.

Panama City News Herald

Panama City News Herald

