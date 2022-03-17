ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Black Diamond: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $25.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 71 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.01 per share.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $125.6 million, or $3.47 per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $3.02. A year ago, they were trading at $25.85.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BDTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BDTX

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Is GameStop Headed To $25? Jim Cramer Weighs In Following Q4 Earnings

GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) on Friday was featured during Jim Cramer's "Mad Dash" segment on CNBC following the company's quarterly results. What Happened: GameStop reported fourth-quarter revenue of $2.25 billion, which beat the $2.22 billion estimate. The company reported a quarterly adjusted earnings loss of $1.86 per share, which was down from positive earnings of $1.34 per share year-over-year.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Seekingalpha.com

Ameresco announces $262M increase to current credit facility

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) entered into an amendment to its current senior secured credit facility with a group of lenders led by Bank of America, resulting in a $262M increase. The amendment brings AMRC's credit facility total to $495M. The financing included an increase in AMRC's revolver to $200M, as well as...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Diamond#Snapshot#Therapeutics#Ap#Zacks Investment Research#Automated Insights
The Hollywood Reporter

Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel: Content Boom to Boost 2022 Earnings

Endeavor reported Q4 and full-year 2021 earnings Wednesday that reflected a resurgent talent representation business, though it swung back to a loss after recording a profit in Q3. The company had revenue of $1.5 billion in Q4, and a net loss of $16.7 million, after posting a profit of $64 million in the prior quarter. For the full year, Endeavor beat Wall Street expectations and its own guidance, hitting revenue of $5.1 billion, though it had a net loss for the year of $467.5 million. 2021 was Endeavor’s first year as a public company, with the company going public in an...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Cannabis company Ayr Wellness beats revenue estimate as branding efforts pay off

Cannabis company Ayr Wellness Inc. on Thursday posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue as its store count growth and marketing efforts started to gain traction. “We’d spent the year building toward finishing off very strong,” Ayr Wellness founder and CEO Jonathan Sandelman told MarketWatch. “The operating systems, the procedures, the talent we hired, all of that came together along with our branding.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Executives Buy More Than $1B Of 4 Stocks

Although US stock futures traded lower this morning on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Boxed Inc. CEO on Q4 Earnings, Avoiding the 'Great Resignation'

Online retailer Boxed reported a significant growth in its latest earnings, and CEO Chieh Huang joined Cheddar News to talk about its Q4 report, what's upcoming for the company, and how the business avoided the mass labor shortages dubbed the great resignation. "We've been really lucky when it comes to what we're known about as a company. Half of what comes up if you search us on the internet is how we treat our frontline team even before, I guess, it was the kind of soup du jour to do so," he said. "We treat them extraordinarily well."
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks Under $30 With Major Upside, Says Wall Street

GoPro has diversified its business and now boasts almost 1.6 million paying subscribers. Lemonade is experiencing growing pains, but it's snatching customers away from its competitors. Redfin has helped home sellers save over $1 billion in listing fees since it entered the real estate market. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Dow

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Dow (NYSE:DOW) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

810K+
Followers
405K+
Post
365M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy