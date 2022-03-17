Black Diamond: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $25.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 71 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.01 per share.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $125.6 million, or $3.47 per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $3.02. A year ago, they were trading at $25.85.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BDTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BDTX