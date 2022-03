The Green Bay Packers traded wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, and Aaron Rodgers is getting roasted on Twitter as a result. The Green Bay Packers‘ main priority was making sure they had quarterback Aaron Rodgers under contract for 2022 and beyond., which they did. However, they were unable to get Davante Adams to stay with the team, as they opted to trade him to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a first-and second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Not only that, but Adams got a record-breaking contract with Las Vegas.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO