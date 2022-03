Sam and Olivia sit down to discuss making amends with Carol as Sam celebrates a year of sobriety in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Single Drunk Female.’. Sam has officially been sober for a year, but Olivia has some tough topics to cover with Sam in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the March 10 episode of Single Drunk Female. Over an entire cake, Olivia wants to talk about how far Sam has come, how fun the party was, and why Carol wasn’t there. That last part is more than a bit complicated.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO