Sanford planners to address marijuana at first meeting on April 6

Sanford Village Council members voted in a new planning commission Monday night. From left, councilwoman Martina Ricards, building inspector Brett Spangler, councilman Lon Wackerle, Sanford Deputy Clerk Bonnie Whaley and Sanford Village President Dolores Porte. (Tereasa Nims/Daily News)

Sanford’s planning commission will meet for the first time at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 6 and its first session features a public hearing on whether the village should opt in to allow recreational marijuana businesses.

The planning commission is made up of Taylor Meyette and Anna Merillat, both for one-year terms; former village council member Marlene Glinski for a two-year term; Sandy Holka for a three-year term; and village council member Carl Hamann. They were voted in on March 14 by the village council. The formation of the planning commission must be publicized for 15 days before the commission can meet.

The Sanford Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at the American Legion Hall, 2080 N. Meridian Road. The hearing will focus on amending the Village of Sanford Zoning Ordinance to provide for the location of recreational marijuana establishments and to designate such establishments, and operations as special land uses, as well as to further amend the Village of Sanford’s zoning ordinance and zoning map to establish a marijuana overlay district.

“We are one step closer to a vote,” said Sanford Village President Dolores Porte.

The properties subject to the overlay district are the following: 2023 North Meridian Road (Parcel No. 081-024-400-001-00); 2033 North Meridian Road (Parcel No. 081-024-400-010-00); and 2045 North Meridian Road (Parcel No. 081-024-400-050-00). These properties are on the west side of the road, just north of the Citgo gas station that is at the corner of Meridian and Saginaw.

A copy of the proposed amendment and a map of the overlay district are available for inspection at the temporary offices of the Village of Sanford at 737 W. Beamish Road, Sanford, MI 48657 by appointment and will also be available for inspection at the public hearing at the American Legion Hall, 2080 N. Meridian Road.

Comments about the proposed zoning ordinance amendments can be dropped at the Jerome Township Hall or sent to President@villageofsanford.com . Comments can also be made during the oral comment period at the April 6 public hearing.