Amazon buys MGM in a multibillion-dollar deal

By Jaclyn Diaz
wshu.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's note: Amazon is among NPR's financial supporters. Amazon's nearly $8.5 billion deal to purchase the film and television studio MGM is official. The two companies announced Wednesday that MGM is now a...

www.wshu.org

Variety

Why Amazon Spent $8.5 Billion to Land MGM, and What’s Next for the Studio Behind James Bond

Click here to read the full article. Amazon bought MGM for its history — but not necessarily its standalone future. The e-commerce giant surprised Hollywood on Thursday by announcing the completion of its $8.5 billion acquisition of MGM, an iconic Hollywood brand whose presence in the modern entertainment industry has diminished over time and numerous changes in ownership since the mid-1980s. The Federal Trade Commission had suggested it might object to Amazon’s purchase of MGM, raising the prospect of a long fight. On the heels of Thursday’s closing announcement, the FTC still raised the threat of a future challenge to the combination. Analysts...
BUSINESS
Cosmopolitan

26 Amazon Prime Original Series That’ll Totally Make Your Subscription Worth It

Yes, we know. Amazon hiked up its Prime subscription prices, and it suuucks. But! If you’re going to subscribe anyway, might as well make the most out of it, amirite? Aside from the free two-day shipping, don’t forget your membership also comes with full access to Amazon Prime Video, aka a legit ~treasure trove~ of movies and shows that you don’t need to buy or rent. Thanks, Jeff Bezos! Not too shabby of a deal after all if I do say so myself.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

What the Amazon-MGM Merger Means for Theatrical Windows, Distribution Deals, and That 98-Year-Old Library

Click here to read the full article. Amazon Studios and Prime Video officially welcomed MGM into their sizable Seattle home on Thursday, all for the low, low adoption rate of $8.5 billion. Will the newfangled streaming service and the near-century-old studio (MGM, founded in 1924, has produced more than 4,000 film titles and 17,000 episodes of television) play nice together inside their new living arrangement? Well, for starters, James Bond isn’t about to go straight to the small screen — so theatrical plans won’t be shaken (nor stirred) too much, to paraphrase what an Amazon spokesperson told IndieWire for this story. Amazon...
BUSINESS
#Mgm#Amazon Studios#Hbo#Npr#Prime Video#Whole Foods#At T#Cnn#Hgtv
geekwire.com

Amazon closes $8.5B MGM deal, its second-largest acquisition ever

Amazon said Thursday that its deal to acquire Hollywood studio MGM, announced in May 2021, has closed. The $8.45 billion deal is Amazon’s second-largest acquisition behind its $13.7 billion purchase of Whole Foods in 2017. MGM will provide Amazon with more than 4,000 films and 17,000 TV shows that have collectively won more than 180 Academy Awards and 100 Emmys.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

The Independent

Amazon lands rights to catalogue of 4,000 films and 17,000 TV episodes as MGM deal finalised

A catalogue of 4,000 films and 17,000 TV episodes could be arriving on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service in the near future.On Thursday (17 March), Amazon finalised its landmark $8.6bn (£6.6bn) acquisition of Metro Goldwyn-Meyer (MGM).According to a statement put out by Amazon: “The storied, nearly century-old studio – with more than 4,000 film titles, 17,000 TV episodes, 180 Academy Awards, and 100 Emmy Awards – will complement Prime Video and Amazon Studios’ work in delivering a diverse offering of entertainment choices to customers.”Two days previously, the EU’s antitrust regulator gave unconditional approval to the acquisition, stating that “MGM’s...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
Deadline

‘Reacher’ Tops Nielsen Streaming Chart, Edging Netflix’s ‘Sweet Magnolias’ To Give Amazon Prime Video Its First Weekly Win

Click here to read the full article. Reacher collected 1.589 billion minutes of streaming to give Amazon Prime Video its first No. 1 finish in Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings for February 7 to 13. While it declined from 1.843 billion minutes the previous week, the action thriller series edged Netflix romantic drama Sweet Magnolias, which drew 1.556 billion minutes. Nielsen measures total viewing via TV screens on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video, releasing numbers after about a month’s delay. Male viewers accounted for 58% of the audience for Reacher, whose title character in the series adapted from Lee Child’s...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Amazon closes acquisition of MGM in blockbuster $8.54 BILLION deal: Tech giant will now own rights to $7B James Bond franchise and other classics

Amazon has closed on its $8.45 billion purchase of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, buying the rights to some of the production company's iconic stable of films that includes the Rocky and James Bond franchises. 'MGM has a nearly century-long legacy of producing exceptional entertainment, and we share their commitment to delivering a broad...
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

Amazon's $8.45 billion purchase of MGM approved by EU regulators

BRUSSELS, Belgium: European regulators have approved Amazon's purchase of Hollywood studio MGM, stressing that no concerns about competition are being raised by the sale. In 2021, Amazon said it was buying MGM in a $8.45 billion deal, in order to widen its video streaming service with more content. According to...
BUSINESS
Ledger-Enquirer

Complex

Amazon Closes $8.5 Million MGM Acquisition, Adds ‘James Bond,’ ‘Rocky’ Franchises to Streaming Library

Amazon has closed its deal to acquire MGM for $8.5 billion in an effort to expand Prime Video and its in-house film studio, Variety reports. “The storied, nearly century-old studio—with more than 4,000 film titles, 17,000 TV episodes, 180 Academy Awards, and 100 Emmy Awards—will complement Prime Video and Amazon Studios’ work in delivering a diverse offering of entertainment choices to customers,” the company said about the deal, which was first announced in May of last year.
BUSINESS
Deadline

Amazon-MGM Town Hall Scheduled For Friday; Amazon’s Mike Hopkins Presages Upcoming Mesh & MGM COO – Updated

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: While there surely will be bloodletting as Amazon absorbs MGM and joins the film and television operations of both companies, the initial missives from each side are warm and welcoming. One came from Amazon Studios and Prime Video SVP Mike Hopkins, who sent a warm, welcoming email to MGM staffers this morning about the streamer’s acquisition of the near-century old studio, telling them that “we look forward to working with you as we create the next phase of MGM’s rich history together.” Another followed to MGM troops by COO Christopher Brearton. First,...
BUSINESS
inputmag.com

It's official: MGM belongs to Amazon now

After nearly 10 months’ worth of regulatory hurdles, Amazon and MGM announced earlier today that their massive merger is officially a done deal. For the head-dizzying cost of roughly $8.5 billion, the House of Bezos now owns the nonagenarian legacy studio comprised of “more than 4,000 film titles, 17,000 TV episodes, 180 Academy Awards, and 100 Emmy Awards,” according to a statement from Amazon.
BUSINESS
TVGuide.com

KGUN 9

Amazon completes deal to acquire MGM Studios

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. After submitting more than 3 million documents to the Federal Trade...
TV SHOWS

