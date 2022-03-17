Great Falls proclaims March 18 Bishop Marcus L. Collins Day in run up to consecration

At the top of Tuesday night’s city commission meeting, Mayor Bob Kelly proclaimed Friday, March 18, to be Bishop Marcus L. Collins Day.

Kelly cited Collins’ work in the community and recognized it as the day Collins would be consecrated as the Bishop for the Church of God in Christ in Montana.

Collins said the proclamation caught him by surprise.

“It was an honor to me, but it was totally unexpected,” he told the Tribune on Thursday.

Collins has served at the church in Great Falls since 1992.

“I was actually converted in this very building,” he said, sitting in a pew in the church, with natural light pouring in from the north facing windows. “Never dreamed it would evolve into being the bishop.”

Over his early 30-year involvement with the church, Collins said he worked in roles ranging from deacon to minister to administrative assistant, a role he had for 13 years serving as assistant to Bishop Phillip Henry Porter. Porter served as prelate of the Montana Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction.

Collins is also known for his leadership in the community, especially during the summer of 2020 as conversations surrounding race and social justice came to the forefront nationwide in the wake of the murder of George Floyd and the protests that followed.

“We were able to create a forum, a platform, by which our city could be proactive in discussing these issues, and out of that birthed, beautiful relationship with our mayor, our city manager and many of our civic officials, and also many programs,” Collins said. “It's been very, very beneficial to our community.”

When asked what local and state government could be doing better on these issues, Collins said it was more a matter of finding new ways to engage the conversation.

“I think the bigger issue is not what can we do to improve, because first of all, we can all improve as individuals and that's always the evolutionary process,” he said. “How do we look at better ways to position ourselves to engage these challenges differently?”

Collins gave the example of his consecration, saying it can be seen as a promotion in one sense, but said it’s also a positioning to bring people together.

The best practice towards engaging the conversation he said was simply, "respect," admitting it sounds “a little corny.”

“Respect people," he said. "I know that sounds too easy.”

Collins said the consecration service will host folks from across the country, as well as leaders in the community in Great Falls.

“I'm just happy about the opportunity to continue to serve the city of Great Falls in the state of Montana, and by the grace of God, preferably expand work to impact people's lives who are hungry, to the people that are homeless, to single parents, to the impoverished just finding ways that we can be a part of the solution in our state,” Collins said.

The public is welcome to attend Collin’s consecration ceremony, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the ceremony taking place at 7 p.m. at Alexander Temple Church of God in Christ at 3726 Fifth Ave. N in Great Falls on Friday, March 18.

The full proclamation as read by Mayor Kelly during Tuesday’s meeting: