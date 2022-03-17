ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heather Rae Young Reveals She's Recovering Following Surgery

By BreAnna Bell
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeather Rae Young is on the mend as she shares she recently underwent surgery for her vocal cords. The Selling Sunset star posted a few photos from her Cabo vacation on Wednesday night but added a surprising pic of her laying in a hospital bed in the back of the photo...

