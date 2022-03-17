ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hawks' Trae Young: Questionable Friday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Young is questionable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies due to a left quad bruise, Sarah K....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Calls Out Jason Kidd And Dorian Finney-Smith After The Mavs Double-Teamed Him All Game: "You Pay Dorian Finney-Smith All That Money, Is He A Defender Or You Gonna Rely On This For These Next Four Years?"

Kevin Durant is one of the best players of our generation. This is why whenever KD is on the floor, the opposing team needs to be on their toes the entire time when defending him. Despite those efforts, more often than not, they fail to contain the Brooklyn Nets superstar....
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Opens Up On Conversation With Kyrie Irving About Vaccination: "I Gave Him How I Felt About It And We Talked About It, But That's Ultimately His Decision."

The Brooklyn Nets started the 2021-22 NBA season as the odds-on-favorite to win the 2022 NBA Championship. However, the season has not gone as planned for them. They lost star player James Harden after he forced his way to Philadelphia to play with Joel Embiid, mainly because of the uncertain availability of Kyrie Irving.
NBA
ESPN

Mitchell, Jazz to host Jackson and the Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers (36-36, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (43-26, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz host Reggie Jackson and the Los Angeles Clippers in Western Conference play. The Jazz have gone 28-15 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is eighth...
NBA
FOX Sports

Hawks' Collins out indefinitely with foot, finger injuries

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins is out indefinitely after tests revealed a plantar fascia tear in his right foot. The Hawks said Friday that tests conducted Thursday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, also confirmed a right finger sprain. Collins was given an anti-inflammatory shot in his finger and was fitted with custom splints he will wear the remainder of the season.
NBA
CBS Sports

Hawks' Delon Wright: Starting for Young

Wright will start Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports. With Trae Young (quadriceps) sidelined, Wright will replace him in Atlanta's starting five. The 29-year-old is averaging 4.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 18.0 minutes per game this season, but he should see an increased role as long as Young remains out.
NBA
CBS Sports

Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Questionable to return

Huerter is questionable to return to Friday's game against the Grizzlies due to a low back strain, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Huerter exited Friday's matchup in the first quarter, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return. If he's held out for the remainder of the game, Lou Williams and Bogdan Bogdanovic should see increased run.
NBA
CBS Sports

Hawks' Danilo Gallinari: Available Friday

Gallinari (biceps) is available for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports. Gallinari was questionable for Friday's matchup due to a right biceps contusion, but he'll be able to play through the issue against Memphis. He's started in each of his last two appearances and has averaged 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 21.0 minutes per game during that time.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Not on injury report

Mitchell (calf) isn't on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Knicks. Mitchell missed Friday's game against the Clippers due to a right calf contusion, but he should be back in action against New York on Sunday. He's averaged 28.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists in 35.0 minutes per game across his last four appearances.
NBA
FanSided

Cavs Top 3: Caris LeVert does what he can but Cavaliers can’t topple 76ers

Caris LeVert was a sparkplug off the bench for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cleveland Cavaliers fell to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday in a game that saw the Cavs fall behind by 17 at one point and take a lead early into the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, the 76ers were just too much for the Cavs on the night and without Jarrett Allen, the team struggled to fend off incursions into the paint.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: Questionable Sunday

Whiteside (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks. Whiteside was a late scratch for Friday's game against the Clippers due to a non-COVID illness, and he continues to deal with the issue ahead of Sunday's matchup. If he's unavailable once again, Juancho Hernangomez and Eric Paschall should see additional playing time.
NBA
CBS Sports

Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't return with foot soreness

Curry won't return to Wednesday's game against the Celtics due to left foot soreness, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports. Curry limped off the court after having his foot rolled up on during the second quarter, and he won't return to the court after heading to the locker room to be evaluated. The 34-year-old finished the contest with three points (1-4 3Pt), one rebound and two assists in 14 minutes. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but Curry will have a few days to potentially get healthy before Golden State's next game Sunday versus San Antonio.
NBA

