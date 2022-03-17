ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Former Labor MP slams Anthony Albanese as a 'gaslighting narcissist'- as she claims she was bullied so badly by colleagues she developed a heart condition

By Aidan Wondracz
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

An ex-Labor MP has called Anthony Albanese a 'gaslighting narcissist' for blowing up at a reporter after he was questioned about the 'mean girls' culture within his party - before claiming she was bullied by peers so badly she developed a heart condition.

Emma Husar, who represented the Western Sydney seat of Lindsay, slammed the Labor leader following his outburst at a press conference on Wednesday.

Mr Albanese was pressed to comment on allegations of a 'mean girls' culture within his party before he lashed out and said the term was 'disrespectful'.

The term was also used by Kimberley Kitching, who accused senior female ALP members of in-partying bullying before she died of a heart attack last Thursday.

Ms Husar claimed Mr Albanese's fired-up response over the term 'mean girls' was a form of 'gaslighting'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KmbDx_0eiMi6jS00
Emma Husar, who represented the Western Sydney seat of Lindsay, slammed the Labor leader following his outburst at a press conference on Wednesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BuD2z_0eiMi6jS00
Mr Albanese was pressed to comment on allegations of a 'mean girls' culture within his party before he lashed out and said the term was 'disrespectful'

'A woman lost her life and there were circumstances that point to the Labor Party, but what Albo is doing here (by turning the phrase around) is absolute gaslighting,' Ms Husar told Daily Telegraph.

'This is the phrase Kimberley Kitching used to describe her (alleged) bullies. If this was on a different sort of work site where would the ALP, which says it is the party of workers, be then?'

Ms Husar claimed she was targeted by ALP powerbrokers during her time in Parliament.

She said the bullying was so severe she developed a leaky mitral valve condition that prompted her to visit a cardiologist.

Ms Husar claimed she was mistreated by Mr Albanese who was 'happy to pump up my tyres to get at (then leader) Bill Shorten... but he never called to check on me.'

Mr Albanese told Daily Mail Australia he was 'sad to hear of Emma Husar's health issues'.

'I wish Emma Husar all the best for her future,' he said.

'As I wrote to Emma Husar on 9 March 2021, "You have described many highly distressing experiences that occurred during your period as a parliamentarian and I am sorry you did not get the support that you needed".'

Ms Husar then took aim at the Labor party for refusing to launch an investigation into the alleged in-partying bullying after Labor's deputy leader Richard Marles said it was not an appropriate time.

'If not now, then when?' she told Channel Nine's Today Show on Friday.

'The Labor Party weren't interested in taking action on what happened to me five...almost five years ago now.

'They've had a lot of time since then. There's been a lot of water under the bridge and they are still happy to turn a blind eye.'

Ms Husar admitted she was not aware Ms Kitching had made any complaints, but said she could empathise with her after drawing on her own experiences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sBwuG_0eiMi6jS00
The term 'mean girls' was also used by Kimberley Kitching who accused senior female ALP members of in-partying bullying before she died of a heart attack last Thursday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=120H1Y_0eiMi6jS00
Ms Husar claimed she was targeted by ALP powerbrokers during her time in Parliament

'They would have been quite terrifying really because these are people that you work with every day and there is enormous amount of power within those party rooms,' she said.

'I can't imagine what that felt like for her. And I am absolutely not at all shocked that in the wake of her death that these revelations are being levelled at the Labor Party and the women within it.'

Ms Husar claimed there was plenty of infighting within the party and between some women politicians.

'I think the term Crumb Maidens has been coined in the last sort of two years to describe women who benefit from upholding those patriarchal systems that the men have been playing for a long time,' she said. 'That certainly extends to the women.'

Ms Husar was forced to resign in 2019 after she was accused of sexual harassment.

An internal investigation found the allegations were not supported and there was no basis for Ms Husar to resign.

In 2021, Ms Husar demanded an apology from Mr Albanese over claims people within the Labor Party leaked false information about her exposing herself to a colleague in 2017.

Bill Shorten, who was opposition leader when the alleged incident took place, acknowledged Ms Husar was treated poorly by some people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZVQS6_0eiMi6jS00
In 2021, Ms Husar demanded an apology from Mr Albanese over claims people within the Labor Party leaked false information about her exposing herself to a colleague in 2017

'I regret the way she was treated,' he previously told ABC News.

'I don't say that covers all the matters but I do think there were some people in NSW Labor who didn't treat her well.

'Emma and I have had our own conversations on this matter so I do, in part, feel for her. I don't think she was all in the wrong here.'

Labor frontbenchers are refusing to launch an investigation or comment on reports that the late senator Kimberley Kitching was bullied and ostracised within her own party.

Labor spokeswoman for women Tanya Plibersek said it wasn't appropriate to be making the reports into a political issue.

'I don't know any of the details ... nor do I want to be talking about it at the moment,' she told Sky News on Thursday.

'We have lost a colleague way too young. I think we need to focus on that at the moment and give her family a bit of time and space.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Now Scott Morrison attacks Anthony Albanese over his CV in latest assault after slamming Labor leader's weight loss - so are YOU convinced by his barrage of attacks?

Scott Morrison has attacked Anthony Albanese over his level of experience after savaging him for his weight-loss and makeover. The Prime Minister claims the Labor leader is not qualified for the top job because he has never held a treasury or national security portfolio in Government. He ran this attack...
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Putin's flaccid performance could be his undoing: Body language expert reveals how polo neck-wearing Russian leader uses carefully choreographed 'patriotic victim' routine to appear overcome with 'emotion'

Vladimir Putin's body language at a rally in Moscow showed him trying to present himself as an 'emotional, reasonable and patriotic man', an expert said today. The Russian president praised his troops in front of his adoring supporters as forces pressed their lethal attacks on Ukrainian cities with shelling and missiles.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kimberley Kitching
Person
Richard Marles
Person
Bill Shorten
Person
Tanya Plibersek
Person
Emma Husar
Person
Anthony Albanese
Daily Mail

I feel fined! Ringo Starr's granddaughter, 36, is ordered to pay £440 for practising with her band during lockdown but asks if she will be let off if Boris Johnson is cleared of breaking Covid rules

Ringo Starr's granddaughter was ordered to pay £440 for practising with her band during lockdown - but has asked if the fine can be 'overturned if Boris Johnson is cleared of breaking Covid rules', a court has heard. Tatia Starkey, 36, who is the daughter of Ringo’s son Zak,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Briton Morad Tahbaz jailed in Iran for protecting wildlife released on furlough as Nazanin returned to UK

Another British national has been released from prison in Iran after Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was allowed to go home to the UK after six years detention. Wildlife conservationist Morad Tahbaz was released from detention and put “on furlough”, foreign secretary Liz Truss said. She said that he was temporarily at home in Iran but with security in place. Mr Tahbaz, who was born in Hammersmith in London, has been described by human rights organisation Amnesty International as a “prisoner of conscience”. He had been kept in Elvin prison in Tehran on charges of espionage after he used cameras to track endangered...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Now prejudice police say we can’t even tell a child to talk proper: University specialists say there is no such thing as ‘correct’ language or terminology

Correcting children who mispronounce words is a form of prejudice, according to academic experts. Specialists from the University of Essex say there is no such thing as ‘correct’ language or terminology and that there is nothing wrong, for example, with articulating the verb ‘ask’ as ‘aks’.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Gaslighting#Narcissist#Uk#Alp#The Labor Party#Daily Telegraph#Parliament
Science Focus

How small changes to prison food drastically cut inmate violence

Scientific progress is characterised by the transition from the supernatural to the natural, and the mystical to the comparatively mundane. Before the modern era of psychology and neuroscience, mental illness was understood to be evidence of the supernatural: demonic possession, unhappy deities or vengeful curses. Unusual behaviour would be addressed through prayer, penance and exorcism.
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Two billionaire Putin pals stand to make a killing from delivery app Getir in US cities serving up 1,500 grocery items from bananas to filet mignon in 10 minutes while Russian president tries to starve Ukrainians

As Russian strongman Vladimir Putin tries to starve Ukrainians by laying siege to cities across the country, two of his oligarch pals hope to make a fortune by delivering food to Americans. Vladimir Potanin and Arkady Volozh, both among the richest men in the world, are investors of a controversial,...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Two more former coaches join legal fight with Yorkshire following the mass cull of staff in the wake of the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal

Yorkshire have been served with two more employment tribunal claims as they prepare for legal cases that could cost the crisis club millions. Former bowling coach Richard Pyrah and strength and conditioning coach Ian Fisher have been added to a preliminary hearing in Leeds on May 6 already incorporating four of their ex-colleagues.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Celebrity chef Delia Smith slams 'cold-hearted' Ukrainian refugee policy as she calls for 'dreadful' visa requirements to be scrapped

Delia Smith yesterday accused the government of 'slamming the door' in the face of Ukrainian refugees and called for 'dreadful' visa requirements to be scrapped. As pressure continued to mount on Home Secretary Priti Patel, the 80-year-old celebrity chef condemned the 'unforgivable' situation facing refugees as they seek sanctuary in Britain.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

People will riot if another full lockdown is enforced, top doctor warns - but admits some additional restrictions may be needed if hospitalisations and deaths continue to rise

Ministers risk sparking riots if they try to impose another lockdown, according to a leading doctor. Professor Roger Kirby, president of the Royal Society of Medicine, said the public would not tolerate being deprived of their liberty on such a scale again. However, he conceded that some additional restrictions may...
PROTESTS
BBC

What's happening in Parliament on Thursday?

While the war in Ukraine continues to dominate events in Westminster, this week sees major bills near the end of their journey. Commons: The day begins at 09:30 with questions to transport ministers, followed by an urgent question from the SNP's Chris Stephen's on the closure of DWP offices. Commons leader Mark Spencer will also set out the Commons agenda for the coming week.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

P&O Ferries: Government investigates ‘appalling’ mass sacking of workers amid angry protests

Angry protests against P&O Ferries were held across Britain on Friday as the government announced it is investigating whether the firm broke the law with its “appalling” decision to sack 800 seafarers.Demonstrations were held in Dover, Liverpool, Hull and Larne in Northern Ireland and outside the London head office of Dubai-based parent firm DP World amid growing anger at the sudden sacking of staff with no notice.Attempts are being made to replace them with cheaper agency workers, but the company is facing a backlash, including calls for a boycott of its services.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told the firm it had...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Protesters demand P&O reverses ‘appalling’ decision to sack 800 workers

Hundreds of protesters gathered at UK ports demanding P&O Ferries to reverse its “appalling” decision to sack 800 seafarers.Demonstrations were held in Dover, Liverpool, Hull and Larne in Northern Ireland a day after the DP World-owned company fired the staff with no notice and replaced them with cheaper agency workers.The protesters included sacked workers, seafarers from rival operators, trade union leaders, politicians and members of the public.URGENT:As well as demonstrations today at Dover, Hull, Liverpool and Larne, @RMTunion will also be protesting outside @POferries parent company @DP_World - please join us and help stop the P&O jobs massacre#SaveOurSeafarers pic.twitter.com/NesCw5qc2k— RMT...
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

316K+
Followers
23K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy