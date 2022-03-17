ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Miranda Lambert Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland With Her Husband and a Pint of Guinness

By Suzanne Halliburton
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago

Your St. Patrick’s Day experience won’t compete with Miranda Lambert and her delightful time in the “homeland.”

Lambert literally spent St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. The two snapped a selfie out in the bright sunshine on the Emerald Isle. Of course, Lambert was toasting the day with a pint of Guinness. Because when in Ireland, you drink their perfect beer. It’s the mannerly thing to do.

So check out this photo of Miranda Lambert doing her St. Patrick’s Day thing. Then grab yourself a handful of shamrocks and maybe chase away your troubles with a shot of Jameson’s. We’ll let you know why Lambert is in Ireland on the other side.

Miranda Lambert Closed Out C2C Festival in Dublin Last Sunday

Last weekend, Lambert was part of a group that played C2C Festival in Dublin. In fact, she closed down the annual Country 2 Country concert last Sunday. Other acts who played the festival included Darius Rucker , Ashley McBryde and Luke Combs . She also did C2C shows in London and Glasgow, Scotland.

Looks like Lambert decided to stay a few extra days, enjoying the country side with Brendan, her husband of three years. Maybe the two are enjoying a late anniversary trip. After all, they were married in January, 2019. So it’s close to the date.

Lambert has every reason to celebrate. She’s enjoyed a terrific time in her music. On March 7, she won Entertainer of the Year from the Academy of Country Music. Dolly Parton announced her name, but Lambert was at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in person. Instead, she was in London. Lambert did a pre-ceremony speech in case she won.

“I cannot believe I’m not there tonight, I’m in London!” Lambert said in the video. “This is the first time I’ve missed the ACMs in 17 years, so my heart is a little broken. But I’m happy to be where I am.”

“I’ve been waiting for this for a really, really long time,” she added. “I actually never thought it would happen. But thank you so much to the country music family for embracing me all these years and continuing to support me.”

Earlier this month, Lambert released “Strange,” a single from her new album, “Palomino.” The album, her first as a solo artist in three years, drops, April 29.

The album features 15 tracks. A dozen of them are new. Three of them also appeared on “The Marfa Tapes.” That was Lambert’s collaboration with fellow Texans Jack Ingram and Jon Randall. The three created the album in Marfa, a remote slice of heaven in far west Texas.

The collaboration is up for best country album at next month’s Grammy Awards. The other album nominees are Skeletons — Brothers Osborne; Remember Her Name — Mickey Guyton; The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita — Sturgill Simpson and Starting Over — Chris Stapleton.

The post Miranda Lambert Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland With Her Husband and a Pint of Guinness appeared first on Outsider .

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Tom Brady’s Ex Bridget Moynahan Reacts To News He’s Coming Out of Retirement

The 2022 NFL season isn’t going to feel so different for Bridget Moynahan after all, now that Tom Brady is back with the Buccaneers. That’s right, Outsiders. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced on Sunday that he will be returning for his 23rd season in the NFL. The addition of Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl winner, instantly makes Tampa Bay a Super Bowl contender. Not only are all of his teammates hyped for him to return, but so, too, is his ex, Bridget Moynahan.
NFL
Outsider.com

What Is Keanu Reeves’ Net Worth?

Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved celebrities in all of Hollywood. That much is clear based on the star actor’s net worth. It proves that his fans don’t have a problem heading to the theater and buying a ticket to see his movies time and time again.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Meet Elon Musk’s 7 Kids: Here Are All of Their Names, Ages, and Mothers

Elon Musk is the father of seven kids. That’s right. The Telsa founder has had a number of relationships in his lifetime. Because of this, Elon Musk has seven kids to his name. But the businessman continues to do his work while tending to his kids’ needs. Let’s take a look at his children and their names, along with their mothers. We can start with the most recent child with his now-off-again partner Grimes.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert reveals her 'heart is broken' during emotional ACM Awards appearance

Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
97.5 WOKQ

See Inside Miranda Lambert’s Incredible Real Estate Portfolio [Pictures]

Miranda Lambert sure lives in style. The country superstar has pretty diverse taste in spectacular homes, but they have one thing in common: they are absolutely beautiful. Lambert and her first husband, Blake Shelton, owned a home together in Nashville, though pictures of that property have yet to emerge. They also lived together in Oklahoma, but after their divorce in 2015, Lambert returned to the Nashville area full-time and purchased a spectacular rural estate for $3.4 million. The 400-acre property includes lush woods, fenced-in pastures, three separate residences, a lake with a boathouse and a six-bay garage.
NASHVILLE, TN
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert stuns in skinny jeans in first performance since sad loss

Miranda Lambert put on a brave face on Saturday in her first performance since announcing the sad death of her friend and bandmate, Scotty Wray. The country superstar looked gorgeous in a silver sequined top with a plunging neckline, pairing it with a studded white belt, skinny jeans, and a fringed jacket to sing at the NHL Stadium Series in Nashville, TN, on Saturday. Miranda entertained the packed-out crowd at the Nissan Stadium with renditions of Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) and Kerosene.
NASHVILLE, TN
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert showcases enormous tattoo in sun-drenched photo

Miranda Lambert's body art stole the show in a new stunning photo she shared on Instagram and fans were blown away. The country music superstar looked glowing in a shot captured in a desert setting. In the image, Miranda was looking out into the distance and wearing a cowboy hat, strappy top and displaying a huge tattoo on her arm.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood 'couldn't be more proud of sister' Miranda Lambert after 'long overdue' win

Carrie Underwood has paid tribute to the "wonderful" Miranda Lambert as the singer finally wins Entertainer of the Year at the 2022 ACM Awards. Miranda had been nominated several times over an almost two-decade career, but this was her first win; she was unable to be at the ceremony in person as she was performing in London. Backstage with the press, however, Carrie praised Miranda and shared how the win was "long overdue".
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sturgill Simpson
Person
Ashley Mcbryde
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Jack Ingram
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Jon Randall
Person
Mickey Guyton
Person
Brendan Mcloughlin
Person
Darius Rucker
iheart.com

Luke Bryan Believes He Found The Next Miranda Lambert On 'American Idol'

Luke Bryan immediately beamed with an ear-to-ear smile when Huntergirl delivered her rendition of a Rascal Flatts song for her historic American Idol audition — and the country giant hailed her “a new age Miranda Lambert.”. Hunter Wolkonowski, 23, introduced herself as Huntergirl when she stepped into her...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Guinness#Pint#Instagram#Mirandalambert
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert leaves fans emotional with empowering message after album news

Miranda Lambert has left fans emotional as she shared an empowering message reminding everyone to "take a breath when things are out of sorts". The country star has confirmed her new album 'Palamino' will be released on 29 April and she took to social media on Friday to also share details of her new single 'Strange'.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

ACM Awards 2012: Ashton Kutcher Gets Called Out By Miranda Lambert & Justin Moore After Butchering George Strait

With the ACM Awards only a week or so away, we’ve been taking the opportunity to look back at some great (and not so great), ACM moments from the past. We recently took a look back at Miranda Lambert’s 2019 shade towards Blake Shelton during a performance of “Little Red Wagon,” Travis Tritt and actor Joe Pesci performing together in 1992, and of course, who could forget Alan Jackson’s 1994 protest performance without drumsticks? Legendary.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Actress’s Malibu Home Hits the Market for Nearly $100 Million

This “Yellowstone” actress’s malibu home recently hit the market for almost $100. Who is this actress, you ask? Well, it’s none other than Barret Swatek. The 45-year-old actress’s trophy home sits on a bluff above El Sol County Beach. The stunning Malibu home is owned by “Yellowstone” actress Barret Swatek and retired hedge-fund manager Adam Weiss. The two are selling the California dream house for $99.5 million. However, that’s more than double what the couple paid the property in 2018. Back then, records state that they dished out $45 million for the mansion. At $99.5 million, the home earns the title of the sixth-most expensive home currently on the market in Los Angeles County. Not only that, but it’s also the second-priciest in Malibu.
MALIBU, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
103.3 WJOD

Miranda Lambert Announces New Album, ‘Palomino’

Miranda Lambert just announced her next studio album, and the tracklist is a fascinating mix of cover songs, re-recorded songs and guest stars, plus a bunch of new songs written alongside her "Bluebird" co-writers. Palomino will drop on April 29 and include 15 songs. Three songs were part of her...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Drumming in St Patrick's Day! Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall learn to play the bodhrán and enjoy a pint of Guinness as they visit the Irish cultural centre in Hammersmith

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall kicked off their St Patrick's Day celebrations early today in West London. The heir-to-the-throne, 73 and his wife, 74, learned to play the bodhrán and met with Irish artists at the Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith this morning to celebrate its 25th anniversary ahead of their own official visit to the Emerald Isle next week.
WORLD
Parade

The 2022 CMT Music Awards Are Coming to CBS! Find Out Who's Nominated, Who's Hosting and More

While it may seem like there’s an endless supply of annual awards shows for country music, the CMT Music Awards are different—in more ways than one. For starters, it’s the only country music awards show voted on entirely by fans and the only one to focus exclusively on video performances and recordings in the realm of country music. And in 2022, the CMTs are changing things up by airing live from Nashville’s historic Municipal Auditorium, as well as various locations in and around Nashville—plus, it’ll also mark the ceremony’s inaugural broadcast on CBS.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

425K+
Followers
45K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy