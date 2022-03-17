ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

13-year-old was driving truck that collided with college golf teams in crash that killed nine

By Cameron Jenkins
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vlSq7_0eiMhgGS00

A 13-year-old boy was driving the pickup truck that collided with a van carrying two college golf teams, killing nine, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced on Thursday.

The board's vice chairman, Bruce Landsberg, told The Associated Press that the truck that the teen was driving blew a tire prior to it crashing into the van carrying the University of the Southwest's men's and women's golf teams.

Landsberg did not disclose how fast either vehicle was traveling at the time, but confirmed that “this was clearly a high-speed collision."

In the state of Texas, new drivers must be at least 14 in order to take classes to receive a learner's driving license. The state also requires that a person must be 15 in order to gain a provisional license that would allow them to operate a vehicle with another licensed adult or instructor in the car, the AP noted.

Department of Public Safety Sgt. Victor Taylor said that the 13-year-old would have been driving illegally, the AP reported.

A faculty member, six students and two other people who were riding in the pickup truck died in the Tuesday evening collision.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reportedly identified seven of the victims as golf coach Tyler James, 26, players Mauricio Sanchez, 19, Travis Garcia, 19, Jackson Zinn, 22, Karisa Raines, 21, Laci Stone, 18, and Tiago Sousa, 18.

Sgt. Steven Blanco from the Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday said that two other students were involved in the crash and sustained critical injuries.

“It’s a very tragic scene,” Blanco said at the time. “It’s very, very tragic."

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Video shows cop kneeling on Wisconsin student’s neck

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — School officials in Kenosha, Wisconsin, released surveillance footage that shows an off-duty police officer putting his knee on a 12-year-old girl’s neck to restrain her amid a lunchtime fight. The Kenosha Unified School District released redacted footage of the March 4 fight on Friday....
KENOSHA, WI
The Hill

Judge finds that ex-county clerk Kim Davis violated same-sex couples' constitutional rights

A Kentucky federal judge on Friday ruled that former county clerk Kim Davis violated two gay couples' constitutional rights when she repeatedly denied them a marriage license. U.S. Judge David Bunning in the Eastern District of Kentucky found Davis guilty of violating the constitutional rights of the plaintiffs in the case, David Ermold and David Moore, and James Yates and Will Smith, according to the court document. The matter will likely go to trial to determine the damages.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiago Sousa
NBC News

Virginian-Pilot reporter among 2 killed in Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. A Virginia newspaper reporter was one of two people killed during a shooting early Saturday outside a restaurant and bar, authorities said. Sierra Jenkins, 25, who covered education for The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, died at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after the shooting outside Chicho’s Pizza Backstage, according to officials.
NORFOLK, VA
FOXBusiness

Equifax, Experian, TransUnion to remove majority of medical debts from consumers' credit reports

Equifax, Experian and TransUnion have announced they will collectively remove nearly 70% of medical collection debt tradelines from credit reports. Starting July 1, paid medical collection debt will no longer be included on consumer credit reports. In addition, the time period before unpaid medical collection debt would appear on a consumer’s report will be increased from 6 months to one year, offering consumers more time to address their debt with insurance and healthcare providers before it is reported.
HEALTH
The Hill

The Hill

511K+
Followers
61K+
Post
386M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy