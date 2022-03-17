ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

‘Extreme Risk’: Homes destroyed as grass fires burn across the Big Country

By Erica Garner
 2 days ago

(KTAB/KRBC) – Extreme fire conditions are already causing problems across the Big Country, destroying multiple homes as the threat continues.

Thursday afternoon, at least 3-4 fires popped up around the area – one off FM 600 in Avoca that officials say burned three vacant homes to the ground.

Another in the Noodle area north of Merkel has threatened homes as well, and in Abilene – a backyard shed off Old Anson Road started a grass fire that first responders were able to quickly contain.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management says this ‘extreme risk’ for wildfires will continue through Friday and likely the weekend as well, fueled by a near-perfect storm of conditions.

“The conditions out there are about as bad as you see them in Texas as far as a wildfire threat,” Meteorologist John Honoré with the Texas Division of Emergency Management explains. “You’ve got extremely dry fuels out there, you’ve got extremely high winds, very low relative humidity over a large area. This is about as big as the threat gets when it comes to wildfires in Texas.

Anyone who comes across a wildfire is asked to leave the fighting to trained professionals, and those who live in areas that are particularly vulnerable are advised to pack an easy-to-grab wildfire evacuation bag – just in case.

BigCountryHomepage

‘That’s where I grew up… And now it’s gone’: Carbon residents reflect on fire damage

CARBON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Residents returning to Carbon, Texas have called the devastation from the Eastland Complex Fires, an “apocalypse,” hitting their small town as 45,000 acres of land have been destroyed by wildfires. Scott and Bobbie Lewis couldn’t believe their eyes when they approached what was once their family home, smoking rubble was all […]
CARBON, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Friday Morning Fires: Nearly 45,000 acres burned in Eastland County as ‘extreme risk’ continues

(KTAB/KRBC) – Nearly 45,000 acres were burned in Eastland County overnight during a complex of fires that are only 2% contained as an ‘extreme risk’ for wildfires continues. The Texas A&M Forest Service reports the largest fire, dubbed the Kidd Fire, is sitting at 1% contained and has burned 33,000 acres in the Carbon/Gorman areas […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crews Gap Fire reignites, evacuates part of Coleman

COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A fire, dubbed the Crews Gap Fire, burning in Coleman closed a stretch of Highway 153 Thursday evening, and evacuated part of the city. The Crews Gap Fire was burning about a mile-and-a-half from the Double B RV Park. According to the Coleman Fire Department, multiple homes have been lost, and […]
COLEMAN, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Live updates: Big Country fires

BIG COUNTRY, Texas – Multiple fires are burning across the Big Country Thursday evening, KTAB/KRBC has live updates on the fire conditions. Latest 11:30 p.m.The Texas A&M Forest Service now says the Eastland Complex fire has burned more than 38,000 acres. 10:25 p.m. The Rising Star Fire Department (RSFD) says residents should evacuate immediately. RSFD […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Volunteers serve breakfast to survivors, firefighters battling the Eastern Complex

CARBON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Volunteers from all over have been donating time and goods to Eastland County, while the Eastland Complex fires continue into the weekend. Saturday morning, volunteers with the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Disaster Relief (SBTC Disaster Relief) served breakfast to survivors and first responders in Carbon. Volunteers with SBTC Disaster Relief […]
CARBON, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Multiple smaller fires make up Eastland Complex fire

EASTLAND, County (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple smaller fires across Eastland County turned into the Eastland Complex fire Thursday evening, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. As of 11 p.m., Thursday, that complex had burned more than 38,000 acres, the Forest Service said. In a tweet, the Texas A&M Forest Service detailed that the now Eastland […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Smell of Texas wildfires waft through Houston, southeast Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (AP) – Low humidity and gusty winds fueled multiple wildfires Friday in West Texas, burning homes and other structures and prompting evacuations of small communities. NEXT >> REPORTED CAUSE OF FIRES… TIME LAPSE Several wildfires merged to form what fire officials call a “complex” that was burning near Eastland, about 120 miles (195 […]
TEXAS STATE
BigCountryHomepage

Coleman County family loses everything in Glen Cove fire

GLEN COVE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Smoldering ash and rubble is all that remains of Jen Davis’ in-laws home, caught in the path of the Glen Cove fire. “[I’m] still in shock that there’s not a house there anymore,” Davis uttered. The Glen Cove fire originally began Monday, March 14, and first responders had contained most […]
GLEN COVE, NY
BigCountryHomepage

‘We will take care of our people as best as we can’: Eastland County communities come together with donations for fire victims

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The devastation of those affected by the wildfires in Eastland County, that began Thursday, is now bringing members of the Big Country closer together. Members of Eastland’s First Baptist Church opened their doors to provide shelter for people in need and for those who had to evacuate. “It’s been scary, watching […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Texas Governor Abbott speaks at Eastland fire station amid Eastland Complex fires, signs declaration of disaster

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Governor Greg Abbott spoke at an Eastland fire station Friday evening, while the Eastland Complex fires and other surround fires are ongoing. The Texas governor signed a proclamation, declaring the event a disaster. Gov. Abbott touched on the death of Sheriff Deputy Barbara Fenley, who lost her life while helping […]
TEXAS STATE
BigCountryHomepage

Walmart distribution center fire transitions from suppressing to investigating

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Two days after a massive fire broke out at a Walmart distribution center, firefighters are starting to transition from fighting the fire to figuring out how it started. On Friday afternoon, officials from the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Indiana Department of Environmental Protection […]
PLAINFIELD, IN
BigCountryHomepage

TxDOT to hold public meeting for Lake Fort Phantom dam road

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In January, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) approved funding for their project to reconstruct and relocate FM 1082, the road that runs across the Lake Fort Phantom dam. For a number of years now the road has been falling into disrepair. So much so that it has been restricted from […]
ABILENE, TX
