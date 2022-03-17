‘Extreme Risk’: Homes destroyed as grass fires burn across the Big Country

(KTAB/KRBC) – Extreme fire conditions are already causing problems across the Big Country, destroying multiple homes as the threat continues.

Thursday afternoon, at least 3-4 fires popped up around the area – one off FM 600 in Avoca that officials say burned three vacant homes to the ground.

Another in the Noodle area north of Merkel has threatened homes as well, and in Abilene – a backyard shed off Old Anson Road started a grass fire that first responders were able to quickly contain.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management says this ‘extreme risk’ for wildfires will continue through Friday and likely the weekend as well, fueled by a near-perfect storm of conditions.

“The conditions out there are about as bad as you see them in Texas as far as a wildfire threat,” Meteorologist John Honoré with the Texas Division of Emergency Management explains. “You’ve got extremely dry fuels out there, you’ve got extremely high winds, very low relative humidity over a large area. This is about as big as the threat gets when it comes to wildfires in Texas.

Anyone who comes across a wildfire is asked to leave the fighting to trained professionals, and those who live in areas that are particularly vulnerable are advised to pack an easy-to-grab wildfire evacuation bag – just in case.

