The family of a man shot dead by police at his niece’s wedding in Florida say the shooting was unjustified.Daniel Patrick Knight, 39, began attacking guests at a wedding reception at the Winter Park Events Center on Morse Boulevard, north of Orlando, according to police. “It appeared he was going up to several people inside the party where he was battering people. It started inside the events center and ended up outside,” police said in a statement.WESH 2 reported that when officers arrived at the event centre around 10pm, Mr Knight punched one of them leaving him “unconscious and...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 26 DAYS AGO